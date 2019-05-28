Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms. 

 
As Fiat Chrysler Pursues Renault Tie-Up, Nissan Weighs Stakes

A proposed merger between Renault and Fiat Chrysler poses risks for Japan's Nissan: It could lose influence in or even be spat out of its two-decade alliance with Renault. 

 
Avis Budget Chief Executive to Depart

Avis Budget is searching for a new leader after its chief executive said he would leave the rental-car company, which is adapting to dramatic shifts in the transportation sector. 

 
Trade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S.

The Trump administration's offensives aimed at frustrating the 5G ambitions of China and mobile-technology giant Huawei might end up impeding America's wireless ambitions, too. 

 
Big Ocean Cargo Carriers Join Blockchain Initiative

Two major European ship operators have joined a blockchain platform, in a significant boost for the adoption of the technology across the logistics industry. 

 
Facebook Ditches Commissions, Not Dollars

Facebook is finally getting smart about public relations by making important-sounding changes to its business that do virtually nothing to affect its bottom line. 

 
Cable Answers Cord-Cutters With Half-Price Cellphone Service

Cable-TV provider Altice USA is preparing to launch a mobile service likely to cost between $20 and $30 a phone, joining Comcast and Charter in trying to stem cord-cutting by undercutting wireless carriers. 

 
Uber Drivers Seek Extra Cash Working for House Flippers

Some food-delivery and ride-share drivers are finding a potentially lucrative use of their downtime: scouting property targets for house flippers. 

 
Fireworks for Retail Stocks Are a Dose of Reality

The gap between winners and losers in retail is becoming clearer, but some investors have been caught out making wrong-way bets this quarter, leading to massive volatility. 

 
Rise of New Hotel Brands Irks Some Property Owners

Major hotel companies are introducing new brands at a rapid pace, a strategy that can boost revenue but one that risks confusing guests and alienating hotel owners.

