Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Vie With Amazon

Walmart is hiring Suresh Kumar, a former executive from Amazon and Google, to lead global technology, creating a new senior role as the world's biggest retailer ramps up its efforts to take on Amazon.

Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms.

As Fiat Chrysler Pursues Renault Tie-Up, Nissan Weighs Stakes

A proposed merger between Renault and Fiat Chrysler poses risks for Japan's Nissan: It could lose influence in or even be spat out of its two-decade alliance with Renault.

Avis Budget Chief Executive to Depart

Avis Budget is searching for a new leader after its chief executive said he would leave the rental-car company, which is adapting to dramatic shifts in the transportation sector.

Sears Duels With Ex-CEO Lampert Over Deal That Saved Some Stores

Former Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Edward Lampert is caught up in a legal feud between the collapsed retailer he once led and the new Sears formed from assets he purchased in a bankruptcy sale, with each side accusing the other of not paying what it owes.

Trade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S.

The Trump administration's offensives aimed at frustrating the 5G ambitions of China and mobile-technology giant Huawei might end up impeding America's wireless ambitions, too.

Big Ocean Cargo Carriers Join Blockchain Initiative

Two major European ship operators have joined a blockchain platform, in a significant boost for the adoption of the technology across the logistics industry.

Alibaba Considers Listing in Hong Kong

Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba is weighing a plan to list in Hong Kong, a move that would create a round-the-clock market for its shares and bring in more investors from the region.

Facebook Ditches Commissions, Not Dollars

Facebook is finally getting smart about public relations by making important-sounding changes to its business that do virtually nothing to affect its bottom line.

Cable Answers Cord-Cutters With Half-Price Cellphone Service

Cable-TV provider Altice USA is preparing to launch a mobile service likely to cost between $20 and $30 a phone, joining Comcast and Charter in trying to stem cord-cutting by undercutting wireless carriers.