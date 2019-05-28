Workday Raises Subscription Revenue Outlook

Workday raised the amount of revenue it expects to generate from subscriptions for the year, but the human-resources software firm posted a wider-than-expected loss in its latest quarter.

Netflix Opposes Georgia Abortion Law But Will Keep Filming in State

Netflix, which shoots "Stranger Things" and "Ozark" in the state, said it would work to oppose a new law restricting abortions but would continue to film in Georgia for now.

Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Vie With Amazon

Walmart is hiring Suresh Kumar, a former executive from Amazon and Google, to lead global technology, creating a new senior role as the world's biggest retailer ramps up its efforts to take on Amazon.

Intelsat Names New Finance Chief as It Awaits Key Regulatory Decision

Intelsat appointed a new finance chief as the satellite operator seeks to shore up its finances and evolve technologically amid waning demand across the sector.

Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms.

AMD Needs All Its Chips to Fall Into Place

AMD's newest chips target Intel's PC stronghold, but it still needs a strong sales boost in the year's second half.

As Fiat Chrysler Pursues Renault Tie-Up, Nissan Weighs Stakes

A proposed merger between Renault and Fiat Chrysler poses risks for Japan's Nissan: It could lose influence in or even be spat out of its two-decade alliance with Renault.

Avis Budget Chief Executive to Depart

Avis Budget is searching for a new leader after its chief executive said he would leave the rental-car company, which is adapting to dramatic shifts in the transportation sector.

Sears Duels With Ex-CEO Lampert Over Deal That Saved Some Stores

Former Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Edward Lampert is caught up in a legal feud between the collapsed retailer he once led and the new Sears formed from assets he purchased in a bankruptcy sale, with each side accusing the other of not paying what it owes.

Trade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S.

The Trump administration's offensives aimed at frustrating the 5G ambitions of China and mobile-technology giant Huawei might end up impeding America's wireless ambitions, too.