News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Johnson & Johnson, Oklahoma Spar in Opioid Trial

Greed caused Oklahoma's devastating opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general told a packed courtroom here. 

 
Wynn Resorts Will Not Appeal Massachusetts Regulator's Ruling

Wynn Resorts said it would not appeal a decision from Massachusetts regulators after a review of how the company handled sexual-misconduct allegations against its founder and former chief executive, Steve Wynn. 

 
Steel Executive Seized in Spain in Mexican Corruption Case Tied to Pemex

Spanish police arrested the chairman of a leading Mexican steelmaker on Tuesday as part of a widening probe into alleged bribery linked to the sale of a fertilizer plant by the steel firm to state-run oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos. 

 
CSX's Finance Chief Departs

CSX has started a search for its next finance chief after the railroad operator's CFO left the role. 

 
Workday Raises Subscription Revenue Outlook

Workday reported stronger revenue in its latest quarter as it benefited from new and existing customers spending on its human-resources software. 

 
Honeywell Brings Blockchain to Used Aircraft Parts Market

The company is using blockchain to shake up the market for used aircraft components, making it easier to check the certification and origin of a part and speeding up transactions. 

 
Netflix Opposes Georgia Abortion Law But Will Keep Filming in State

Netflix, which shoots "Stranger Things" and "Ozark" in the state, said it would work to oppose a new law restricting abortions but would continue to film in Georgia for now. 

 
Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Vie With Amazon

Walmart is hiring Suresh Kumar, a former executive from Amazon and Google, to lead global technology, creating a new senior role as the world's biggest retailer ramps up its efforts to take on Amazon. 

 
Intelsat Names New Finance Chief as It Awaits Key Regulatory Decision

Intelsat appointed a new finance chief as the satellite operator seeks to shore up its finances and evolve technologically amid waning demand across the sector. 

 
Warburg Pincus Targets $4.25 Billion for China-Southeast Asia Fund

The new fund appears to be a broadening of the strategy behind Warburg Pincus China LP, which closed in 2016 at its $2 billion hard cap.

