Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Boeing Faces Difficult Recovery From MAX Grounding

Even after regulators sign off on design changes to ensure the safety of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, the plane maker will have to overcome several challenges to get it back in service, the CEO said. 

 
NRA Ad Firm Seeks to End Contract With Gun Group

Advertising firm Ackerman McQueen said it was moving to terminate its nearly 40-year relationship with the National Rifle Association, the latest salvo in a dispute between the two longtime partners. 

 
Abercrombie Shares Slide Near 24% as Same-Store Sales Sputter

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. fell nearly 24% Wednesday morning after the retailer posted same-store sales growth for the latest quarter and guidance for the current quarter that were lower than expected. 

 
DowDuPont to Take Goodwill Charge of $800 Million to $1.3 Billion

DowDuPont said it expects to record impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion primarily due to goodwill in its current quarter ending June 30. 

 
Huawei Seeks Quick Overturn of Law Restricting Its U.S. Business

Huawei asked a judge to quickly rule in its favor in its legal challenge to overturn a law that restricts its business in the U.S., saying American officials haven't provided evidence that it poses a security threat. 

 
NXP to Buy Marvell Technology's Wi-Fi Products Business

Dutch semiconductor maker NXP agreed to purchase Marvell Technology's suite of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products, a deal the company hopes will bolster its connectivity offerings across key markets. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Names Four Independent Directors

Bed Bath & Beyond named four new independent directors to its board and reached a settlement with the three activist investors who had been pressuring the company to make leadership changes. 

 
Bank of Montreal Reports 2Q Profit Rises

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment. 

 
Naspers Listing Looks to Unlock Value in $122 Billion Tencent Stake

Africa's most valuable company said it will move forward with plans to list its massive internet assets in Amsterdam, a bid to reduce the discount its shares trade at relative to the value of its $122 billion stake in Tencent. 

 
Dick's Sporting Goods Reports Higher Sales

Dick's Sporting Goods posted a first-quarter profit of $57.5 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $60.1 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pFraught Franco-Italian relations a roadblock risk for Renault-FCA
RE
01:27pBoeing surprised Canada changed rules of jet competition to allow Lockheed Martin bid
RE
01:23pOil prices drop as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions
RE
01:18pWall Street slides as trade tensions fuel growth fears
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pDemocratic Party Raises Bar for Second Round of Debates in Fall
DJ
01:09pBank of Mexico Cuts 2019 Economic Growth Estimate
DJ
01:06pTrump, Turkey's Erdogan set to meet at G20 in June - Turkish official
RE
12:51pTrump, Erdogan discuss bilateral issues, G20 meeting in call - White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
4USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About