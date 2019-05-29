Boeing Faces Difficult Recovery From MAX Grounding

Even after regulators sign off on design changes to ensure the safety of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, the plane maker will have to overcome several challenges to get it back in service, the CEO said.

NRA Ad Firm Seeks to End Contract With Gun Group

Advertising firm Ackerman McQueen said it was moving to terminate its nearly 40-year relationship with the National Rifle Association, the latest salvo in a dispute between the two longtime partners.

Abercrombie Shares Slide Near 24% as Same-Store Sales Sputter

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. fell nearly 24% Wednesday morning after the retailer posted same-store sales growth for the latest quarter and guidance for the current quarter that were lower than expected.

DowDuPont to Take Goodwill Charge of $800 Million to $1.3 Billion

DowDuPont said it expects to record impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion primarily due to goodwill in its current quarter ending June 30.

Huawei Seeks Quick Overturn of Law Restricting Its U.S. Business

Huawei asked a judge to quickly rule in its favor in its legal challenge to overturn a law that restricts its business in the U.S., saying American officials haven't provided evidence that it poses a security threat.

NXP to Buy Marvell Technology's Wi-Fi Products Business

Dutch semiconductor maker NXP agreed to purchase Marvell Technology's suite of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products, a deal the company hopes will bolster its connectivity offerings across key markets.

Bed Bath & Beyond Names Four Independent Directors

Bed Bath & Beyond named four new independent directors to its board and reached a settlement with the three activist investors who had been pressuring the company to make leadership changes.

Bank of Montreal Reports 2Q Profit Rises

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment.

Naspers Listing Looks to Unlock Value in $122 Billion Tencent Stake

Africa's most valuable company said it will move forward with plans to list its massive internet assets in Amsterdam, a bid to reduce the discount its shares trade at relative to the value of its $122 billion stake in Tencent.

Dick's Sporting Goods Reports Higher Sales

Dick's Sporting Goods posted a first-quarter profit of $57.5 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $60.1 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.