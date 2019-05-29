Renault Deal Is Put to Test in France

Fiat Chrysler's proposal to merge with Renault is under scrutiny in France where the government, unions and some executives at the French auto maker are questioning whether the plan undervalues Renault and puts jobs at risk.

United Auto Workers Union Takes Another Shot at Organizing Volkswagen's U.S. Factory

The United Auto Workers union is taking another shot at organizing AG's U.S. auto factory, holding a vote in June that could determine whether it will be successful in achieving a long-sought goal of representing workers a foreign-owned car plant.

Salesforce Rolls Out Blockchain Builder for Noncoders

Salesforce, joining its cloud-services peers, is getting into the blockchain business. The company said some of its customers are using an early version of a platform that allows them to build blockchain applications without needing much expertise in the technology.

Golden Gate Capital to Buy Stake in Billing-Services Firm

Bon Secours Mercy Health hospital system is selling a majority stake in its billing-software company to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital in a deal that people familiar with the matter valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

Pelosi Slams Facebook Over Altered Video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Facebook for its refusal to take down a doctored video of her, saying the decision demonstrates the social-media platform's disregard for the truth.

Navistar to Pay $159 Million to Settle Engine Complaints

Navistar International agreed to pay $159 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company of knowingly selling diesel trucks with faulty system exhaust-treatment systems.

Blackstone Starts Selling Out of Home-Rental Empire

The private-equity firm late Tuesday sold more than $1 billion of shares of Invitation Homes, the giant single-family home landlord it launched following the financial crisis.

Miami Executive Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Bribery Case

The case against José Manuel González Testino, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Venezuela, is the latest conviction in a wide-reaching federal probe into Venezuela's state-owned oil giant and its subsidiaries, including Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp.

Morningstar Looks to Expand Ratings Business With DBRS Deal

Morningstar Inc. will buy credit-rating firm DBRS Inc. for $669 million, marking the company's largest acquisition.

Judge Denies Ratepayers' Bid for Representation in PG&E Bankruptcy

The bankruptcy court presiding over PG&E Corp.'s chapter 11 case denied California ratepayers' attempt to gain a seat at the negotiating table as an official committee.