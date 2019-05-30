Juul Explores Opening Its Own E-Cigarette Stores in U.S.

Juul Labs, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter.

More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from his dual role as chairman of the social-media company.

Gannett Holds Merger Talks With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett has recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media, a possible deal that would bring together the two largest newspaper groups in the country.

Dollar-Store Chains Post Stronger Sales, But Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Sales at Dollar General and Dollar Tree rose in the latest quarter, but both discount retailers said the prospect of tariffs being imposed on more products imported from China cast uncertainty on their businesses.

FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week

FedEx will deliver packages seven days a week starting next year, adding an extra operating day to accommodate America's online shopping habits.

JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim

JPMorgan Chase agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge.

Short Seller Accuses Chinese Sportswear Company of Improper Accounting

A U.S. short seller took aim at China's most valuable sportswear company, accusing it of improper accounting and triggering a steep fall in its shares.

Leap Motion, Once a Virtual-Reality High Flier, Sells Itself to U.K. Rival

A virtual reality startup that helped pioneer gesture tracking technology has agreed to sell itself to British rival UltraHaptics for approximately $30 million, about a 10th of its valuation just a few years ago.

Rolex Retailer Sets Its Watch in the West

Slack sales in Hong Kong make it an odd time for a luxury watch retailer to go public, but Watches of Switzerland is finding favor by focusing on the less well-served U.S. market.

New Startup-Focused Bank Gets More Than $100 Million From Investors

A group of investors has bet more than $100 million on Grasshopper Bancorp, a new digital bank that is looking to tap into the growth of technology startups and the venture-capital firms that fund them.