News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/30/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Dell Revenue Growth Slows

Dell Technologies swung to a profit in its first quarter, but revenue growth lagged behind expectations, as softer demand from China and some corporate clients weighed on its digital infrastructure division. 

 
Costco Sales Rise as Tariff Uncertainty Looms

Costco Wholesale booked another quarter of sales gains, boosted by increasing visits to its warehouse clubs as the retail giant tries to navigate the U.S.-China trade fight. 

 
Uber Cites Tight Competition After Posting $1 Billion Loss

Uber executives sought to reassure investors about its growth as an onslaught of competition from ride-hailing and delivery rivals led to a $1 billion loss in the first quarter. 

 
Gap Brand, Old Navy Post Weakest Sales in Three Years

Comparable sales slipped at Old Navy for the first time in three years and the Gap brand posted its biggest decline since 2016, a weak showing for both chains ahead of a planned breakup. 

 
Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders. 

 
GameStop CFO Leaving Company in Leadership Shake-up

The videogame retailer said Rob Lloyd would step down as financial and operating chief 

 
James Packer's Company to Retain Crown Stake After Melco Deal

Australian billionaire James Packer said Crown Resorts Ltd. will remain his private company and he will continue to be represented on the casino operator's board after selling an almost 20% stake to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. 

 
AGL Drops Bid for Vocus

AGL Energy Ltd. Friday said it dropped an offer for Vocus Group Ltd. after being unable to agree terms to gain access to its books. 

 
Juul Explores Opening Its Own E-Cigarette Stores in U.S.

Juul Labs, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from his dual role as chairman of the social-media company.

