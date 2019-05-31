Tesla Begins Taking Orders on Its Cheaper China-Built Model 3s

Tesla promised to start delivering Model 3 sedans built at its new Shanghai plant within six to 10 months-and priced them well below U.S. imports-as the electric-vehicle maker races to capitalize on booming Chinese demand.

Big Lots First-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

Big Lots posted fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped forecasts and raised its full-year earnings guidance. However, comparable-store sales growth missed Wall Street's expectations.

What Would Kate Spade Do? The Question Drives the Company She Left Behind

A year after the designer's suicide, her Frances Valentine line channels her tastes-and mines her closet-for inspiration.

Underused Factories Spur Fiat, Renault Merger Ambitions

For Fiat Chrysler and Renault, a possible merger could help them solve one of their biggest problems: unused plant capacity.

Apple Needs Its Hometown Crowd

The company looks to rally developers as its App Store faces new levels of scrutiny.

After U.S. Blacklisting of Huawei, China Plans 'Unreliable' Foreigners List

China plans to set up a list of foreign companies and other entities that the government deems unreliable, as Beijing ups the pressure in its escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

Wind Point-Backed Evans Food Weighs a Sale

Snacks maker Evans Food is projected to generate more than $20 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2019, said people familiar with the matter.

DowDuPont Started Spin Cycle at Wrong Time

DowDuPont was trying to make things simple. The chemical giant is close to completing a complicated series of corporate combinations and disposals meant to boost shareholder value.

Allianz Snaps up U.K. General Insurers for $1bn

Allianz is set to become the U.K.'s second-largest general insurer after reaching deals to buy a Legal & General unit and take full control of a venture with Liverpool Victoria.

Dell Revenue Growth Slows

Dell Technologies swung to a profit in its first quarter, but revenue growth lagged behind expectations, as softer demand from China and some corporate clients weighed on its digital infrastructure division.