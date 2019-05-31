U.S. Auto Makers Sweat Under Threat of Tariffs on Mexican Imports

President Trump's threat to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports foists fresh bad news on the U.S. auto industry, which had pinned hopes on a tentative deal reached last year to preserve free trade between the countries.

Trade Woes Weigh on Citigroup, One of Mexico's Biggest Lenders

Citigroup shares fell after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, a major market for the bank.

Big Lots First-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

Big Lots posted fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped forecasts and raised its full-year earnings guidance. However, comparable-store sales growth missed Wall Street's expectations.

Underused Factories Spur Fiat, Renault Merger Ambitions

For Fiat Chrysler and Renault, a possible merger could help them solve one of their biggest problems: unused plant capacity.

Tesla Begins Taking Orders on Its Cheaper China-Built Model 3s

Tesla promised to start delivering Model 3 sedans built at its new Shanghai plant within six to 10 months-and priced them well below U.S. imports-as the electric-vehicle maker races to capitalize on booming Chinese demand.

What Would Kate Spade Do? The Question Drives the Company She Left Behind

A year after the designer's suicide, her Frances Valentine line channels her tastes-and mines her closet-for inspiration. The brand's future hinges on whether it can move beyond being a niche label and establish its identity based on a creator in absentia.

Apple Needs Its Hometown Crowd

The company looks to rally developers as its App Store faces new levels of scrutiny.

After U.S. Blacklisting of Huawei, China Plans 'Unreliable' Foreigners List

China escalated an already spiraling trade dispute with the U.S., saying it would create a blacklist of foreign entities that harm Chinese businesses, in apparent retaliation for Washington's clampdown on Huawei Technologies.

Wind Point-Backed Evans Food Weighs a Sale

Snacks maker Evans Food is projected to generate more than $20 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2019, said people familiar with the matter.

DowDuPont Started Spin Cycle at Wrong Time

DowDuPont was trying to make things simple. The chemical giant is close to completing a complicated series of corporate combinations and disposals meant to boost shareholder value.