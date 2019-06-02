Google Gets Ready for Legal Fight As U.S. Weighs an Antitrust Probe

As Google cemented its powerful position, the tech giant's executives said they believed they were helping web users get information and letting publishers and advertisers connect more efficiently. The question is whether U.S. regulators will determine the firm's efforts squelched competition.

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever that represents a bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.

'Godzilla' Sequel's Sluggish Domestic Debut Bolstered Abroad

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will need to continue muscling out its competition overseas to make up for a lackluster $49 million domestic opening, according to preliminary estimates.

Buyers of Boeing's Newest Jet Fear Delays

Airlines are increasingly anxious that Boeing's 777X long-haul jet will be delivered late-another potential setback for the embattled plane maker.

J&J Hit With $300 Million in Punitive Damages in Talc Case

A New York state court jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who claimed her use of the company's talc powder caused an asbestos-linked cancer. J&J said it would appeal.

Court Tells Facebook to Open Its Records on Data Privacy

A Delaware court has ordered Facebook to hand over records to shareholders investigating the data privacy breach that fed information to now-defunct data miner Cambridge Analytica.

U.S. Auto Makers Sweat Under Threat of Tariffs on Mexican Imports

President Trump's threat to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports foists fresh bad news on the U.S. auto industry, which had pinned hopes on a tentative deal reached last year to preserve free trade between the countries.

Trade Woes Weigh on Citigroup, One of Mexico's Biggest Lenders

Citigroup shares fell after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, a major market for the bank.

Big Lots First-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

Big Lots posted fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped forecasts and raised its full-year earnings guidance. However, comparable-store sales growth missed Wall Street's expectations.