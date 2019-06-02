Google Gets Ready for Legal Fight, As U.S. Mulls an Antitrust Probe

As Google cemented its powerful position, the tech giant's executives said they believed they were helping web users get information and letting publishers and advertisers connect more efficiently. The question is whether U.S. regulators will determine the firm's efforts squelched competition.

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

FAA Says Potential Defective Parts Identified on Boeing 737 Jets

U.S. air-safety regulators said nearly 150 parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing's 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced.

Airbus: WTO Subsidy Dispute Could Raise Plane, Ticket Prices

Airbus SE is warning airlines the cost of planes could rise from an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and Europe over commercial subsidies.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.

Huawei's Main Chip Maker Faces Long-Term Risks From U.S. Ban

Huawei Technologies Co. has spent 15 years and billions of dollars building an advanced semiconductor maker, with the goal of making the Chinese telecom giant self-sufficient. A U.S. blacklisting stands to set it back years in that goal.

'Godzilla' Sequel's Sluggish Domestic Debut Bolstered Abroad

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will need to continue muscling out its competition overseas to make up for a lackluster $49 million domestic opening, according to preliminary estimates.

Amazon Didn't Cripple Bed Bath & Beyond. Its Own Leaders Did.

A crisis at Bed Bath & Beyond that led activist investors to unseat top officials was decades in the making, as a frugal culture that served the retailer well in the past became a hindrance in the e-commerce age.

These Drug Companies Are Too Frail to Cure

The calamity engulfing generic-drug stocks has many causes. They are all made worse by one simple malady: too much debt. Solving the problem is much tougher than identifying it.

Airlines to Consider Path to Resuming Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Operators plan to meet late this month to discuss how to return the aircraft to the sky after two fatal crashes led to its global grounding. Ethiopian Airlines, which lost one of its jets, remains uncertain about future of the plane in its fleet.