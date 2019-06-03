Google Gets Ready for Legal Fight, As U.S. Mulls an Antitrust Probe

As Google cemented its powerful position, the tech giant's executives said they believed they were helping web users get information and letting publishers and advertisers connect more efficiently. The question is whether U.S. regulators will determine the firm's efforts squelched competition.

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

Goldman Unit to Buy Manager of Optometry Practices

Goldman Sachs's merchant-banking division is buying the company that manages MyEyeDr. optometry practices from investors.

FAA Says Potential Defective Parts Identified on Boeing 737 Jets

U.S. air-safety regulators said nearly 150 parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing's 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced.

Next Boeing 737 MAX Meeting to Include Foreign Air-Safety Regulators

The next airline meeting of Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX operators and customers will include regulators from around the world, the International Air Transport Association said Monday, as it tries to contain the rift between regulators over the plane.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.

American Threat to Huawei's Chip Maker Shows Chinese Tech Isn't Self-Sufficient

Huawei has spent 15 years and billions of dollars building an advanced semiconductor maker, with the goal of making the Chinese telecom giant self-sufficient. A U.S. blacklisting stands to set it back years in that goal.

'Godzilla' Sequel's Sluggish Domestic Debut Bolstered Abroad

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will need to continue muscling out its competition overseas to make up for a lackluster $49 million domestic opening, according to preliminary estimates.

These Drug Companies Are Too Frail to Cure

The calamity engulfing generic-drug stocks has many causes. They are all made worse by one simple malady: too much debt. Solving the problem is much tougher than identifying it.

CVS Mounts Defense of Aetna Deal on Two Fronts

CVS Health is expected to defend its acquisition of insurer Aetna in high-profile settings as it aims to simultaneously sell skeptical investors and a federal judge on the nearly $70 billion deal approved by the Justice Department.