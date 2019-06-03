Infineon to Buy Cypress Semiconductor in Multibillion-Dollar Deal

Infineon Technologies said it would buy Cypress Semiconductor for an enterprise value of $10.1 billion, a deal the German company said would make it the biggest supplier of chips to the automotive market.

Google Gets Ready for Legal Fight as U.S. Mulls an Antitrust Probe

As Google cemented its powerful position, the tech giant's executives said they believed they were helping web users get information and letting publishers and advertisers connect more efficiently. The question is whether U.S. regulators will determine the firm's efforts squelched competition.

Banks to Use Bitcoin-Like Token to Settle Cross-Border Trades

A group of financial firms led by UBS plans to start using a bitcoin-like token to settle cross-border trades, one of the biggest developments yet in the effort to make use of nascent blockchain technology.

Flower-Delivery Company FTD Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Flower-delivery firm FTD filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell certain assets as it pays down debt and implements strategic initiatives.

Korean Air to Operate Boeing 737 MAX When Regulators Clear Plane

Korean Air Lines Co.'s new Chairman Walter Cho said the carrier still plans to introduce the Boeing 737 MAX into its fleet and would start operating the Boeing plane as soon as regulators clear it to fly again.

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

Goldman Unit to Buy Manager of Optometry Practices

Goldman Sachs's merchant-banking division is buying the company that manages MyEyeDr. optometry practices from investors.

FAA Says Potential Defective Parts Identified on Boeing 737 Jets

U.S. air-safety regulators said nearly 150 parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing's 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced.

Next Boeing 737 MAX Meeting to Include Foreign Air-Safety Regulators

The next airline meeting of Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX operators and customers will include regulators from around the world, the International Air Transport Association said Monday, as it tries to contain the rift between regulators over the plane.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.