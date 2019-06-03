Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
FTC Gets Jurisdiction for Possible Facebook Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into Facebook under an arrangement that gives the Justice Department chief oversight of Alphabet's Google, as the U.S. government gears up for scrutiny of the country's major tech companies over competition concerns. 

 
Tesla Careens From Growth Story to Demand Slowdown

Tesla spent years figuring out how to make enough Model 3 compact sedans to satisfy early customer demand. Now, the electric-vehicle maker is facing questions about how much consumer interest is still there. 

 
In Amazon vs. Walmart Delivery Battle, a Fresh Salvo

Amazon said it has made more than 10 million products available for free one-day delivery to Prime members in the U.S., the latest salvo in a battle over speedier shipping speeds with rival Walmart. 

 
JPMorgan's Infrastructure Fund to Buy El Paso Electric

An infrastructure fund of J.P. Morgan Investment Management agreed to acquire El Paso Electric for $2.79 billion in cash, as it looks to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects. 

 
France Pushes Fiat Chrysler for Concessions to Support Renault Deal

The French government is seeking concessions from Fiat Chrysler in return for supporting the Italian-American car maker's proposed merger with Renault. 

 
Quest Diagnostics Says 11.9 Million Patients Possibly Affected by Breach

Quest Diagnostics said the billing collections firm it works with experienced a data breach on its web payment platform that may have affected 11.9 million patients. 

 
Lampert's Company to Buy the Rest of Sears Hometown Stores

Hedge-fund owner Edward Lampert has reached a deal that would bring Sears Hometown stores under the same corporate umbrella as Sears and Kmart. 

 
German Chip Maker Infineon Buys U.S. Rival in $9.4 Billion Deal

German chip maker Infineon Technologies said it would acquire Cypress Semiconductor in a multi-billion dollar deal, the latest in a series of transactions that have been reshaping the industry. 

 
The Mall Meltdown Continues

Mall-based retailers reported dismal earnings last week, reminding investors of the sector's fundamental problems. 

 
'Godzilla' Sequel's Sluggish Domestic Debut Bolstered Abroad

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will need to continue muscling out its competition overseas to make up for a lackluster $49 million domestic opening, according to preliminary estimates.

