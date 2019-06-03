Log in
06/03/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
AT&T, T-Mobile Are Top Spenders in Airwaves Auction

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile were the biggest spenders on a pair of Federal Communications Commission auctions designed to spark investment in next-wave 5G networks, according to results released Monday. 

 
California Is Among the Latest to Sue Purdue Over Opioid Crisis

Two more states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, leaving just a handful of states that haven't sued over the opioid crisis. 

 
Apple Touts New Privacy Features Amid Scrutiny of Tech Giants

Apple sought to tout itself as a digital-privacy crusader with an anonymous login system and tools that prevent apps from tracking a user's location, a push that is designed to further differentiate it from Google and Facebook, which have built their fortunes on tracking user activity and behavior. 

 
FedEx Misrouted Huawei Packages After Changes to Internal Protocols

Changes to FedEx's internal protocols to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on Huawei Technologies caused the delivery giant to misroute two of the Chinese company's packages to the U.S. 

 
McKinsey Lays Out New Bankruptcy Disclosure Protocol

The 24-page document, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston in response to criticism from federal monitors, outlines new bankruptcy disclosure practices recommended by the consulting firm, whose Recovery & Transformation Services unit advises multibillion-dollar companies on bankruptcy matters. 

 
SVMK Turns to New CFO to Help Drive Growth

Debbie Clifford will join SVMK on July 8 from design software company Autodesk Inc., where she served as vice president of financial planning and analysis. 

 
Blackstone Wants to Benefit From the Amazon Effect

The private-equity giant is buying an industrial real-estate company for $18.7 billion; it's the least toppy way to buy into tech. 

 
Congress, Enforcement Agencies Target Tech

Federal antitrust enforcers and lawmakers are poised to scrutinize the nation's largest technology companies for potential anticompetitive practices, bringing a new regulatory focus to the markets for digital services and new concern for investors. 

 
In Amazon vs. Walmart Delivery Battle, a Fresh Salvo

Amazon said it has made more than 10 million products available for free one-day delivery to Prime members in the U.S., the latest salvo in a battle over speedier shipping speeds with rival Walmart. 

 
German Chip Maker Infineon Buys U.S. Rival in $9.4 Billion Deal

German chip maker Infineon Technologies said it would acquire Cypress Semiconductor in a multi-billion dollar deal, the latest in a series of transactions that have been reshaping the industry.

