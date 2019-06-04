Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Shell Sees Shareholder Returns of $125 Billion

Shell said it expects to return $125 billion or more to shareholders between 2021 to 2025 via dividends and buybacks. 

 
AT&T, T-Mobile Are Top Spenders in Airwaves Auction

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile were the biggest spenders on a pair of Federal Communications Commission auctions designed to spark investment in next-wave 5G networks, according to results released Monday. 

 
California Is Among the Latest to Sue Purdue Over Opioid Crisis

Two more states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, leaving just a handful of states that haven't sued over the opioid crisis. 

 
Apple Touts New Privacy Features Amid Scrutiny of Tech Giants

Apple sought to tout itself as a digital-privacy crusader with an anonymous login system and tools that prevent apps from tracking a user's location, a push that is designed to further differentiate it from Google and Facebook, which have built their fortunes on tracking user activity and behavior. 

 
FedEx Misrouted Huawei Packages After Changes to Internal Protocols

Changes to FedEx's internal protocols to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on Huawei Technologies caused the delivery giant to misroute two of the Chinese company's packages to the U.S. 

 
McKinsey Lays Out New Bankruptcy Disclosure Protocol

The 24-page document, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston in response to criticism from federal monitors, outlines new bankruptcy disclosure practices recommended by the consulting firm, whose Recovery & Transformation Services unit advises multibillion-dollar companies on bankruptcy matters. 

 
Bharti Airtel Unit Seeks to Raise$750M in UK IPO

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said its African unit is targeting to raise $750 million through an initial public offering on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges. 

 
SVMK Turns to New CFO to Help Drive Growth

Debbie Clifford will join SVMK on July 8 from design software company Autodesk Inc., where she served as vice president of financial planning and analysis. 

 
Russia Orders Tinder to Share User Data Amid Online Clampdown

Russian authorities have ordered dating app Tinder to share user data and messages with government and intelligence agencies, in the latest sign of Moscow's tightening grip over online activities in the country. 

 
Blackstone Wants to Benefit From the Amazon Effect

The private-equity giant is buying an industrial real-estate company for $18.7 billion; it's the least toppy way to buy into tech.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aDollar drops as rate cut bets mount, yen hits five-month high
RE
03:30aWILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
03:30aSoftBank Group to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on Alibaba share sale
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aBritain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G - security minister
RE
03:05aOil prices fall as energy demand set to take a hit amid economic slowdown
RE
03:05aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Clarifications on filing of Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9)
PU
03:05aGULFSANDS PETROLEUM : Posting of 2018 Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Confirmation of the Next Asset Match Share Auction
PU
03:05aNikkei flat as trade woes, strong yen saps risk appetite; SoftBank Group falls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to sever broking ties with Goldman
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About