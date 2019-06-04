Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/04/2019 | 08:16pm BST
Developers Sue Apple Over App Store Costs

Developers sued Apple over costs associated with selling apps on the company's App Store, accusing it of monopolizing iOS app distribution. 

 
Renault Board Is Studying 'With Interest' Fiat Chrysler Proposal

Renault said it is going to take more time to weigh a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a deal that would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production. 

 
Tiffany Stung by Drop in Tourist Spending in U.S.

Tiffany reported a drop in sales for the second straight quarter and warned of more weakness ahead, dragged down by lower demand from tourists to the U.S. 

 
Sizmek to Sell Ad-Server Business to Amazon for $30 Million

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to buy the ad-server business of bankrupt online advertising company Sizmek's Inc. for $30 million. 

 
EQT Drops Buyout Offer for Australia's Vocus

The infrastructure arm of Swedish private-equity firm EQT has dropped its 3.27 billion Australian dollar ($2.26 billion) bid for publicly traded Australian telecommunications provider Vocus Group. 

 
CVS, Under Pressure After Aetna Deal, Sets Long-Term Profit Goals

CVS Health, under pressure to reassure skeptical investors after its merger with Aetna, said it would return to profit growth next year and detailed a vision for a health-care behemoth that drives down medical costs. 

 
Standard Chartered Hopes No-Deal Brexit Planning Will Boost Growth

Standard Chartered chose to make its Brexit preparations on the assumption that a no-deal Brexit would happen. 

 
Deutsche Bank Funding Costs Subdued Despite Share-Price Slide

The lender's shares fell to a record low Monday, yet debt investors aren't panicking and a key measure of the German bank's funding costs has improved in the past week. 

 
No Ride for You? Uber's Risky Ratings

Uber says it will start banning riders in the U.S. and Canada with "significantly below average" ratings. "Respect is a two-way street," Uber said, noting that riders and drivers should meet a minimum rating threshold. 

 
W Hotel Creator Evokes Childhood With New Lodging Brand

Real-estate investor Barry Sternlicht is known for hotels featuring sleek designs, sophisticated cocktail lounges and opulent furnishings. His latest creation is meant to remind guests of their childhood.

03:33pAfter Royal Welcome, Trump and May to Turn Toward Thorny Issue of Trade -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:32pArgentine court denies challenge to law against mining on glaciers
RE
03:29pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:28pOil bounces off fourth-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:21pTrump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'
RE
03:21pSupport for Mexican president grows after Trump tariff threat
RE
03:18pTrump says Republicans would be 'foolish' to block Mexican tariffs
RE
03:17pEXCLUSIVE : Canada says China will increase examination of meat imports
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
