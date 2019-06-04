Developers Sue Apple Over App Store Costs

Developers sued Apple over costs associated with selling apps on the company's App Store, accusing it of monopolizing iOS app distribution.

Renault Board Is Studying 'With Interest' Fiat Chrysler Proposal

Renault said it is going to take more time to weigh a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a deal that would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production.

Tiffany Stung by Drop in Tourist Spending in U.S.

Tiffany reported a drop in sales for the second straight quarter and warned of more weakness ahead, dragged down by lower demand from tourists to the U.S.

Sizmek to Sell Ad-Server Business to Amazon for $30 Million

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to buy the ad-server business of bankrupt online advertising company Sizmek's Inc. for $30 million.

EQT Drops Buyout Offer for Australia's Vocus

The infrastructure arm of Swedish private-equity firm EQT has dropped its 3.27 billion Australian dollar ($2.26 billion) bid for publicly traded Australian telecommunications provider Vocus Group.

CVS, Under Pressure After Aetna Deal, Sets Long-Term Profit Goals

CVS Health, under pressure to reassure skeptical investors after its merger with Aetna, said it would return to profit growth next year and detailed a vision for a health-care behemoth that drives down medical costs.

Standard Chartered Hopes No-Deal Brexit Planning Will Boost Growth

Standard Chartered chose to make its Brexit preparations on the assumption that a no-deal Brexit would happen.

Deutsche Bank Funding Costs Subdued Despite Share-Price Slide

The lender's shares fell to a record low Monday, yet debt investors aren't panicking and a key measure of the German bank's funding costs has improved in the past week.

No Ride for You? Uber's Risky Ratings

Uber says it will start banning riders in the U.S. and Canada with "significantly below average" ratings. "Respect is a two-way street," Uber said, noting that riders and drivers should meet a minimum rating threshold.

W Hotel Creator Evokes Childhood With New Lodging Brand

Real-estate investor Barry Sternlicht is known for hotels featuring sleek designs, sophisticated cocktail lounges and opulent furnishings. His latest creation is meant to remind guests of their childhood.