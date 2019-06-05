Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
06/05/2019 | 03:16am EDT
China's Antitrust Regulator Fines Changan Ford for Price-Fixing

China's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it fined Changan Ford Automobile Co. $23.6 million for price-fixing. 

 
Developers Sue Apple Over App Store Costs

Developers sued Apple over costs associated with selling apps on the company's App Store, accusing it of monopolizing iOS app distribution. 

 
Uber Turns Over Nearly All Freight Revenue to Truckers, Analyst Says

A Morgan Stanley analysis suggests Uber Freight is undercutting its brokerage competitors as it chases market share. 

 
Montreal Developer Moves to Thwart Air Canada's Transat Takeover

Montreal real-estate developer Groupe Mach surprised markets by offering to buy Transat in an effort to scuttle Air Canada's attempted takeover of the travel-services specialist. 

 
Salesforce Raises Earnings Outlook

Salesforce.com raised its full-year earnings outlook after the business-software company said it delivered record revenue in the latest quarter. 

 
Star Manager Woodford Halts Fund's Redemptions

U.K. money manager Neil Woodford suspended redemptions from his main fund, drawing fresh attention to the dilemma for investment firms that promise investors they can quickly cash out of funds with hard-to-sell assets. 

 
LabCorp Patient Data Affected in Breach of Collection Firm's Systems

Medical-testing giant Laboratory Corp. of America said 7.7 million of its patients may be affected by the same data breach at a collections firm that also did business with Quest Diagnostics Inc. 

 
Renault Board Is Studying 'With Interest' Fiat Chrysler Proposal

Renault said it is going to take more time to weigh a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a deal that would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production. 

 
Deutsche Bank Funding Costs Subdued Despite Share-Price Slide

The lender's shares fell to a record low Monday, yet debt investors aren't panicking and a key measure of the German bank's funding costs has improved in the past week. 

 
SoFi Loses Three Top Executives

Three top executives of Social Finance Inc. are leaving the financial-tech startup in the coming weeks, adding to the challenges the company faces as it moves through a tough environment for online lenders.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
