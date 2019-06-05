Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/05/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fiat Chrysler Withdraws Offer to Merge With Renault

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its proposal to merge with Renault after the French auto maker's alliance partner, Nissan Motor, and the French government balked at the deal. 

 
Fiat Chrysler's U.S. Sales Chief Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales chief filed a lawsuit alleging the car company retaliated against him for cooperating with a federal investigation into its sales-reporting practices. 

 
Peloton IPO Plans Boost Prospects for Slew of At-Home Fitness Startups

The company, which sells at-home exercise bikes, treadmills and subscriptions to videos of classes, said on Wednesday it has filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. Last year, the company was valued at $4.15 billion in a financing round. 

 
Stitch Fix Shares Surge as Client Count Fuels Revenue Growth

Stitch Fix shares rose nearly 30% in after-hours trading Wednesday as a boost in its customer count and spending helped lift revenue and profits beyond Wall Street forecasts. 

 
Doubting Stitch Fix Is Going Out of Fashion

The subscription clothing service burned short sellers once again with pleasing results. 

 
LabCorp Expects Little Impact From Data Breach at Billing Vendor

Laboratory Corp. of America has been scanning the dark web for any signs of its customers' personal data since learning of a data breach at an outside bill-collection agency last week, but so far hasn't found anything. 

 
Shell CEO Tries Luring Nervous Investors Back to Big Oil

With generous dividends and buybacks-and talk of cleaner energy-Royal Dutch Shell looks to boost interest in its shares. 

 
Tariff Fights Are a Drag for Maker of Jack Daniel's

Brown-Forman, already hurt by EU's tariffs on U.S. whiskey, could take another hit if Trump follows through on Mexican tequilas. 

 
Justice Department Sues Mallinckrodt, Alleging Kickbacks

Federal prosecutors filed a complaint against the drugmarker, accusing the company of paying kickbacks through a foundation in order to increase prices of a drug used to treat multiple sclerosis. 

 
Bernie Sanders Takes on Walmart Over Worker Pay

Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday to push the company to raise its minimum wage, the latest sign that the retail giant can't fully shake a reputation-in some quarters-as a bad place to work.

