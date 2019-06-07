YouTube's Efforts to Scrub Hate Speech Spawn Vicious Reaction Online

YouTube's steps this week to block hate-based and conspiracy-mongering videos have sparked a backlash online, according to social-media intelligence firm Storyful.

BeIN Shopping Stake in Miramax

Miramax-owner BeIN Media Group is said to be shopping a stake in the studio, which produced popular and critically acclaimed films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love," to potential buyers.

Caesars Nears Deal to Combine With Eldorado Resorts

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is nearing a deal to combine with rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal Judge Wraps Up Hearings Into CVS-Aetna Deal

Two days of unprecedented court hearings on CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna wrapped up without a firm date for when a federal judge would rule on a Justice Department settlement that allowed the deal.

Fiat Chrysler, Renault Weakened After Failed Merger Talks

The abandoned merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault renew questions about how both car companies will fare in a rapidly-transforming industry that favors manufacturers with deep pockets and technical expertise.

Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion.

Walmart Wants to Put Groceries Into Your Fridge

The nation's largest grocer is opening a new front in home-delivery services: carting milk, eggs and other groceries and leaving them right in the refrigerator.

Google's Stadia Streaming Service Faces Skepticism

Google plans to charge $10 a month to access mostly older videogames through its new Stadia cloud-streaming service, an offering that analysts expect to face difficulty in standing out among seasoned rivals.

Beyond Meat Aims for Break-Even 2019

Beyond Meat said quarterly sales more than tripled in the meat-replacement supplier's first financial report since going public in May, though the company continued to lose money as it ramped up production.

Facebook Remolds Defense Team as Scrutiny Intensifies

Facebook has been revamping the leadership of its defense teams in the face of what is potentially the most serious antitrust threat to the company in its 15-year history.