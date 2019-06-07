IBM Cuts About 2,000 Jobs

International Business Machines is cutting about 2,000 jobs in a round of layoffs as the technology giant works to reshape its business.

Zoom Is Running Too Hot

It is easy to understand the enthusiasm behind newly listed tech company Zoom. But things won't get any easier for the company from here.

Teneo Agrees to Sell Majority Stake to Private-Equity Firm

Teneo Holdings LLC-the communications and advisory firm known for counseling the CEOs of some of the world's largest companies-has agreed to sell a slight majority stake to private-equity investor CVC Capital Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

States Prepare to Launch Investigations Into Tech Giants

State attorneys general are preparing for their own investigations into big tech platforms including Google and Facebook, based on concerns that largely mirror those driving federal probes.

Frackers Scrounge for Cash as Wall Street Closes Doors

The companies behind the U.S. fracking boom are turning to asset sales, drilling partnerships and other alternative financing to supplement their cash flow.

Elliott Management to Buy Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble Inc. agreed to be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. in an all-cash deal valued at about $475 million, the companies said Friday, setting up a new era for the troubled bookstore chain.

New Huawei Phones Won't Come With Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp

Facebook will no longer allow its apps to come pre-installed on mobile devices made by Huawei Technologies following the U.S. blacklisting of the Chinese tech giant, dealing another blow to its booming smartphone business.

Walmart Wants to Put Groceries Into Your Fridge

The nation's largest grocer is opening a new front in home-delivery services: carting milk, eggs and other groceries and leaving them right in the refrigerator.

Mammoth Energy Stands By Its Work in Puerto Rico Following Investigation

Mammoth Energy said it is standing by the work that one of its subsidiaries did in Puerto Rico after hurricane damage. U.S. government authorities are looking into the company's dominance in bringing power back to the island.

Fiat Chrysler, Renault Weakened After Failed Merger Talks

The abandoned merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and France's Renault renew questions about how both car companies will fare in a rapidly-transforming industry that favors manufacturers with deep pockets and technical expertise.