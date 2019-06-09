Merger Would Create New Aerospace Giant

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.

Acting Budget Chief Seeks Reprieve on Huawei Ban

The White House's Russell Vought is pushing for a delay in implementing key provisions of a law that restricts U.S. government's business with Huawei Technologies, citing the burdens on U.S. companies that use Huawei technology.

Kraft Heinz Has a Long Road to Redemption

The food giant's delayed financial filings were finally released, but they make clear that it is too early to celebrate.

Abraaj Collapse Highlights U.A.E.'s Foreign Worker Pension Plight

Nearly a year after Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group filed for provisional liquidation, many of its former foreign workers-from deal makers to secretaries and butlers-are still waiting to get paid.

PG&E Can Pull Out of Green-Power Contracts

A court ruling allows the California utility to shed billions in wind and solar deals, threatening scores of electricity suppliers.

Kraft Heinz Concludes Internal Investigation Into Accounting Errors

Kraft Heinz said it had concluded an internal investigation into accounting errors and changed financial practices that triggered a regulatory probe and steep decline in its stock price this year.

Insys Bankruptcy Could Undercut Government's $225 Million Opioid Deal

Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay $225 million to settle federal charges over its opioid sales, but that money could be tough to collect if the drugmaker files for bankruptcy, which it has said is a possibility.

Two Top Uber Executives Out Amid Shakeup

Uber's operating and marketing chiefs are both leaving the ride-hailing giant, less than a month after its disappointing initial public offering, as Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi says he wants more direct control.

Deutsche Bank Credit Rating Downgraded by Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Deutsche Bank AG's long-term debt rating, citing the German lender's low profitability and doubts about its business model.

IRS Wins Again in Closely Watched Intel Tax Case

A federal appeals court upheld tax regulations on certain cross-border cost-sharing agreements within corporations, delivering a victory for the Internal Revenue Service over Intel Corp. in a case closely watched by tech companies.