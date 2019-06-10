Merger Would Create New Aerospace Giant

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.

Acting Budget Chief Seeks Reprieve on Huawei Ban

The White House's Russell Vought is pushing for a delay in implementing key provisions of a law that restricts U.S. government's business with Huawei Technologies, citing the burdens on U.S. companies that use Huawei technology.

Microsoft to Test New Videogame-Streaming Project

The tech giant said on Sunday it will begin publicly testing its new videogame-streaming initiative in October, just ahead of when Google's competing service is slated to launch.

Kraft Heinz Has a Long Road to Redemption

The food giant's delayed financial filings were finally released, but they make clear that it is too early to celebrate.

Abraaj Collapse Highlights U.A.E.'s Foreign Worker Pension Plight

Nearly a year after Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group filed for provisional liquidation, many of its former foreign workers-from deal makers to secretaries and butlers-are still waiting to get paid.

Renault's Nissan Ties Are Called a Priority

Strains over a busted merger between Fiat Chrysler and Renault, and lingering hostilities between Renault and its Japanese alliance partner Nissan Motor, spilled out into the open.

PG&E Can Pull Out of Green-Power Contracts

A court ruling allows the California utility to shed billions in wind and solar deals, threatening scores of electricity suppliers.

Auto Makers Raise Bets in China Despite Market Slowdown

China, despite falling car sales, remains the industry proving ground for electric vehicles as Volkswagen, General Motors and Toyota-plus Chinese startups-pour in.

Kraft Heinz Concludes Internal Investigation Into Accounting Errors

Kraft Heinz said it had concluded an internal investigation into accounting errors and changed financial practices that triggered a regulatory probe and steep decline in its stock price this year.

Two Top Uber Executives Out Amid Shakeup

Uber's operating and marketing chiefs are both leaving the ride-hailing giant, less than a month after its disappointing initial public offering, as Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi says he wants more direct control.