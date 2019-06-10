Salesforce to Buy Analytics Platform Tableau

Salesforce.com agreed to buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $15.7 billion.

Hudson's Bay, Owner of Saks, Gets Offer to Go Private

A group of Hudson's Bay shareholders that includes the retailer's chairman has made an offer to take the company private, as the owner of Saks and Lord & Taylor struggles with sluggish sales and a depressed stock price.

Insys Files for Chapter 11 Days After Settling Opioid Case

Specialty-pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to sell its assets, just days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle federal charges over sales of its opioid drug Subsys.

United Technologies, Raytheon to Merge in Year's Largest Deal

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Back to Square One After Deal Collapse

The unexpected breakdown of merger talks with Renault leaves Mike Manley to soldier on at the top of Fiat Chrysler, with questions remaining about whether the company will seek another merger partner.

ESPN and Fox Ante Up for Sports-Betting Jackpot

Sports gambling is legal in only a handful of states, yet many of the major sports broadcasters are grabbing for a piece of the action.

Sprint and T-Mobile Still Face Their Toughest Hurdle

While the FCC and the Justice Department often move in lockstep, the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint might be one of those instances where they don't.

U.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low

The 2017 U.S. tax overhaul prompted a strategic shift in corporate capital allocation, spurring more companies to increase spending and repatriate foreign cash holdings.

Acting Budget Chief Seeks Reprieve on Huawei Ban

The White House's Russell Vought is pushing for a delay in implementing key provisions of a law that restricts U.S. government's business with Huawei Technologies, citing the burdens on U.S. companies that use Huawei technology.

Microsoft to Test New Videogame-Streaming Project

The tech giant will begin publicly testing its new videogame-streaming initiative in October, just ahead of when Google's competing service is slated to launch.