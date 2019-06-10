GameStop Rises but Struggles to Score

Shares of the videogame retailer jumped more than 8% on Monday, on track for its best daily performance since January, after saying it would buy back as many as 12 million of its own shares starting on Tuesday.

Salesforce to Buy Analytics Platform Tableau for More Than $15 Billion

Salesforce.com agreed to buy data-analytics platform Tableau Software for more than $15 billion in stock, a deal aimed at expanding the business-software firm's digital offerings beyond customer-relationship management tools.

Hudson's Bay, Owner of Saks, Gets Offer to Go Private

A group of Hudson's Bay shareholders that includes the retailer's chairman has made an offer to take the company private, as the owner of Saks and Lord & Taylor struggles with sluggish sales and a depressed stock price.

Viacom to Launch BET Streaming Service With Tyler Perry

BET Networks is preparing to launch a streaming-video service aimed at African-American audiences as parent company Viacom pursues new business lines to counter the decline of its traditional pay-TV operation.

Insys Files for Chapter 11 Days After Settling Opioid Case

Opioid manufacturer Insys filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to sell its assets, days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle federal accusations over sales of its Subsys cancer-pain drug.

United Technologies, Raytheon to Merge in Year's Largest Deal

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Back to Square One After Deal Collapse

The unexpected breakdown of merger talks with Renault leaves Mike Manley to soldier on at the top of Fiat Chrysler, with questions remaining about whether the company will seek another merger partner.

ESPN and Fox Ante Up for Sports-Betting Jackpot

Sports gambling is legal in only a handful of states, yet many of the major sports broadcasters are grabbing for a piece of the action.

Sprint and T-Mobile Still Face Their Toughest Hurdle

While the FCC and the Justice Department often move in lockstep, the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint might be one of those instances where they don't.

U.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low

The 2017 U.S. tax overhaul prompted a strategic shift in corporate capital allocation, spurring more companies to increase spending and repatriate foreign cash holdings.