Apollo Nears Deals to Buy Shutterfly, Snapfish

Apollo Global Management is nearing deals to buy Shutterfly and Snapfish, which the private-equity giant plans to combine to create a big player in online-photo services.

Readerlink Works Toward Higher Offer for Barnes & Noble

Book distributor Readerlink is working toward making a bid for Barnes & Noble that would top the price hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to pay for the book retailer.

Bank Stocks Climb on Mexico Tariff Delay

Stocks of large commercial lenders rose after the U.S.'s decision to hold off implementing trade tariffs on Mexican imports brightened investors' economic outlook.

HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'

HBO has canceled Vice Media's "Vice News Tonight," ending the show's seven-year run with the premium channel.

GameStop Rises but Struggles to Score

Shares of the videogame retailer jumped more than 8% on Monday, on track for its best daily performance since January, after saying it would buy back as many as 12 million of its own shares starting on Tuesday.

Salesforce to Buy Analytics Platform Tableau for More Than $15 Billion

Salesforce.com agreed to buy data-analytics platform Tableau Software for more than $15 billion in stock, a deal aimed at expanding the business-software firm's digital offerings beyond customer-relationship management tools.

Hudson's Bay, Owner of Saks, Gets Offer to Go Private

A group of Hudson's Bay shareholders that includes the retailer's chairman has made an offer to take the company private, as the owner of Saks and Lord & Taylor struggles with sluggish sales and a depressed stock price.

Viacom to Launch BET Streaming Service With Tyler Perry

BET Networks is preparing to launch a streaming-video service aimed at African-American audiences as parent company Viacom pursues new business lines to counter the decline of its traditional pay-TV operation.

Insys Files for Chapter 11 Days After Settling Opioid Case

Opioid manufacturer Insys filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to sell its assets, days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle federal accusations over sales of its Subsys cancer-pain drug.

United Technologies, Raytheon to Merge in Year's Largest Deal

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.