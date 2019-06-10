Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Intel Agrees to Acquire Networking Startup Barefoot Networks

Intel is buying startup Barefoot Networks in a bid to scale up the smaller company's networking-chip technology and compete with Broadcom. 

 
Merck to Pay Up to $773 Million to Buy Seed-Funded Tilos Therapeutics

A lean operating structure and good timing paved the way for Merck & Co.'s $773 million deal to acquire Tilos Therapeutics, which had only raised $9.5 million in seed financing. 

 
Canon and Toshiba Fined $5 Million for Evading Premerger Notification Laws

Faced with accounting irregularities that surfaced in 2015, Toshiba designed a scheme to sell its medical system subsidiary to Canon for around $6.1 billion in 2016 while evading notification rules, according to a civil complaint filed by the Justice Department. 

 
Slack Projects 50% Revenue Growth in Current Year

With its IPO expected later this month, Slack Technologies said it expected revenue to increase by as much as 50% this fiscal year. 

 
Apollo to Buy Shutterfly, Snapfish

Apollo Global Management is buying Shutterfly and Snapfish, which the private-equity giant plans to combine to create a bigger player in online-photo services. 

 
Readerlink Works Toward Higher Offer for Barnes & Noble

Book distributor Readerlink is working toward making a bid for Barnes & Noble that would top the price hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to pay for the book retailer. 

 
Bank Stocks Climb on Mexico Tariff Delay

Stocks of large commercial lenders rose after the U.S.'s decision to hold off implementing trade tariffs on Mexican imports brightened investors' economic outlook. 

 
HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'

HBO has canceled Vice Media's "Vice News Tonight," ending the show's seven-year run with the premium channel. 

 
Supreme Court to Consider Racial Discrimination Case Against Comcast

The Supreme Court said it would consider whether a black television producer can pursue racial discrimination claims against Comcast for declining to carry his programming channels on its cable system. 

 
GameStop Rises but Struggles to Score

Shares of the videogame retailer jumped more than 8% on Monday, on track for its best daily performance since January, after saying it would buy back as many as 12 million of its own shares starting on Tuesday.

