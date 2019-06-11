Dave & Buster's Misses Expectations, Lowers Guidance

Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, and the company trimmed its revenue and profit guidance for the year. Shares fell 16% in after-market trading.

Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal

William Ackman, a big United Technologies Corp. shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned mega-merger with Raytheon Co., which he says makes no strategic sense.

Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave

Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year.

T-Mobile, Sprint Merger Challenged by States

A group of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, a highly unusual challenge that comes as federal antitrust officials are still reviewing the more than $26 billion deal.

Wells Fargo's Top CEO Candidates Take Pass on Post

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open CEO job. Two top candidates have said they aren't interested.

Foxconn Prepared to Move Apple Production Out of China if Necessary

Taiwan's Foxconn Technology said it is ready to shift production for Apple out of China if necessary, as the electronics assembler tries to assuage investors' concerns over the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Neiman Marcus Offers More Discounts to Stay Competitive

Neiman Marcus reported a wider net loss and lower revenue for the latest quarter as the department-store owner faced lower same-store sales.

EU Blocks Merger of Steelmaking Units of Tata, Thyssenkrupp

The EU blocked the planned merger of the European steel businesses of India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp, saying the resulting company would have reduced competition in the supply of special steel for the car and packaging industries.

Biotech Investors Need Bigger Targets

The stock market is smiling on many unprofitable growth stories these days, but a perennial favorite in this category, biotech, is feeling left out.

Waldorf Astoria to Sell Condos, as Chinese Owners Shrug Off Glut

Luxury condos at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel are expected to go on sale this fall, as the historic property's Chinese owner advances its redevelopment plans despite a market glut and political tensions with the U.S.