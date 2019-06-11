France's Renault Role Limits Auto Maker's Boss
In declining to back Fiat Chrysler's plan to merge with Renault, the French government risks weakening its chief negotiator in any future talks, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.
Facebook Finds Itself on Receiving End of Fake Video
An altered video of CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surfaced on the social-media company's Instagram app, where he appears to question his company's data practices.
Tesla Shareholders Reject Corporate-Governance Measures
Tesla failed to pass corporate governance changes at the electric-car maker that its directors had proposed to give stockholders a greater voice in company matters.
99 Cents Only Stores Strikes Deal With Sponsors, Creditors
Private-equity owners Ares Management Corp. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have engineered two debt restructuring pacts in as many years for the discount retailer they purchased in 2012.
Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
William Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned megamerger with Raytheon, which he says makes no strategic sense.
United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Is a Red Flag for Defense Stocks
Activist shareholder William Ackman is right to worry that the deal has little strategic logic.
Insys Bankruptcy Could Complicate Test Case Against Opioid Makers
The bankruptcy of Insys Therapeutics could complicate a closely watched trial against major opioid drugmakers and distributors set to begin in October in Ohio federal court.
Dave & Buster's Misses Expectations, Lowers Guidance
Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, and the company trimmed its revenue and profit guidance for the year. Shares fell 16% in after-market trading.
Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave
Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year.
Neiman Marcus Offers More Discounts to Stay Competitive
Neiman Marcus reported a wider net loss and lower revenue for the latest quarter as the department-store owner faced lower same-store sales.