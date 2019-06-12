France's Renault Role Limits Auto Maker's Boss

In declining to back Fiat Chrysler's plan to merge with Renault, the French government risks weakening its chief negotiator in any future talks, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

Facebook Finds Itself on Receiving End of Fake Video

An altered video of CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surfaced on the social-media company's Instagram app, where he appears to question his company's data practices.

Tesla Shareholders Reject Corporate-Governance Measures

Tesla failed to pass corporate governance changes at the electric-car maker that its directors had proposed to give stockholders a greater voice in company matters.

99 Cents Only Stores Strikes Deal With Sponsors, Creditors

Private-equity owners Ares Management Corp. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have engineered two debt restructuring pacts in as many years for the discount retailer they purchased in 2012.

Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal

William Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned megamerger with Raytheon, which he says makes no strategic sense.

United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Is a Red Flag for Defense Stocks

Activist shareholder William Ackman is right to worry that the deal has little strategic logic.

Insys Bankruptcy Could Complicate Test Case Against Opioid Makers

The bankruptcy of Insys Therapeutics could complicate a closely watched trial against major opioid drugmakers and distributors set to begin in October in Ohio federal court.

Cybersecurity Firm CrowdStrike Prices IPO Above Expected Range

The company priced its initial public offering above its expected price range, raising $612 million and valuing the company at $6.8 billion, if underwriters exercise all their options.

Dave & Buster's Misses Expectations, Lowers Guidance

Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, and the company trimmed its revenue and profit guidance for the year. Shares fell 16% in after-market trading.

Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave

Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year.