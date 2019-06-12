Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Huawei Pulls Laptop Launch as U.S. Restrictions Sting

China's Huawei Technologies canceled the launch of a new laptop and paused production at its personal-computer business due to restrictions on buying American components. 

 
China Brokerage's $2 Billion Offering Kick-Starts London Stock Link

Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities plans to raise as much as $2 billion selling London-listed share-backed instruments this week, reviving the postponed Shanghai-London Stock Connect program. 

 
KKR Swoops for Axel Springer Stake

Axel Springer reached an agreement with KKR for the private-equity firm to buy out its minority shareholders in a deal valuing the German media company at $7.7 billion. 

 
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Chances Take Another Hit

Sprint and T-Mobile have suffered a significant setback as they await Justice Department approval for their union. 

 
Deutsche Bank Warns Clients They Could Be Cut Off in Compliance Effort

Deutsche Bank has given around 1,000 investment-banking clients a month or less to hand over company-ownership information and other documentation in the bank's protracted effort to close compliance gaps. 

 
Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal

William Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned megamerger with Raytheon, which he says makes no strategic sense. 

 
Durex Owner Names Pepsi Executive as CEO

Reckitt Benckiser has tapped one of Pepsi's most senior people to be its new chief executive, as the owner of Durex condoms and Dettol cleaning products looks to revive growth after a challenging few years. 

 
Nintendo Moves Some Switch Production Out of China, Adapting to Tariff Threat

Nintendo is shifting some production of its Switch videogame console to Southeast Asia from China to limit the impact of possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics. 

 
Cloud Gaming May Be Microsoft's to Lose

While the future of cloud-enabled videogame streaming remains murky, it is clear Microsoft is setting itself up to win-regardless of who else does. 

 
Renault's Boss Is Stymied by French Government

Renault shareholders hold their first annual meeting since Jean-Dominique Senard was appointed chairman in January to succeed Carlos Ghosn. The French government, after declining to back Fiat Chrysler's merger plan, has risked weakening Mr. Senard in future negotiations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Opening remarks by Vice-President Dombrovskis on deepening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union
PU
07:44aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Intergenerational Programme to raise awareness on elder abuse
PU
07:43aTSX futures dragged down by plunging oil prices
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)
PU
07:28aNigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
RE
07:27aShares snap seven-day hot streak; U.S. inflation next hurdle
RE
07:24aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June
PU
07:23aChina says it will further simplify customs clearance procedures
RE
07:21aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports seen returning to 10 cargoes in August
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About