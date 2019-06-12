Huawei Pulls Laptop Launch as U.S. Restrictions Sting

China's Huawei Technologies canceled the launch of a new laptop and paused production at its personal-computer business due to restrictions on buying American components.

China Brokerage's $2 Billion Offering Kick-Starts London Stock Link

Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities plans to raise as much as $2 billion selling London-listed share-backed instruments this week, reviving the postponed Shanghai-London Stock Connect program.

KKR Swoops for Axel Springer Stake

Axel Springer reached an agreement with KKR for the private-equity firm to buy out its minority shareholders in a deal valuing the German media company at $7.7 billion.

Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Chances Take Another Hit

Sprint and T-Mobile have suffered a significant setback as they await Justice Department approval for their union.

Deutsche Bank Warns Clients They Could Be Cut Off in Compliance Effort

Deutsche Bank has given around 1,000 investment-banking clients a month or less to hand over company-ownership information and other documentation in the bank's protracted effort to close compliance gaps.

Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal

William Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned megamerger with Raytheon, which he says makes no strategic sense.

Durex Owner Names Pepsi Executive as CEO

Reckitt Benckiser has tapped one of Pepsi's most senior people to be its new chief executive, as the owner of Durex condoms and Dettol cleaning products looks to revive growth after a challenging few years.

Nintendo Moves Some Switch Production Out of China, Adapting to Tariff Threat

Nintendo is shifting some production of its Switch videogame console to Southeast Asia from China to limit the impact of possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics.

Cloud Gaming May Be Microsoft's to Lose

While the future of cloud-enabled videogame streaming remains murky, it is clear Microsoft is setting itself up to win-regardless of who else does.

Renault's Boss Is Stymied by French Government

Renault shareholders hold their first annual meeting since Jean-Dominique Senard was appointed chairman in January to succeed Carlos Ghosn. The French government, after declining to back Fiat Chrysler's merger plan, has risked weakening Mr. Senard in future negotiations.