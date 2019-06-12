Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/12/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
KKR Locks Down $2 Billion and Counting for Global Credit Strategy, Sources Say

KKR & Co. has raised more than $2 billion for an open-ended global credit strategy as alternative credit funds have surged in popularity in recent years, reaching $769 billion by June of last year, Preqin Ltd. data show. 

 
RH Raises Outlook, Plays Down Impact From Higher China Tariffs

Luxury home-furnishing retailer RH raised its forecast for sales and profit this year, a move that cheered investors worried about the impact of higher tariffs on China could have on the company. 

 
Walmart to Fold Jet.com Staff Into Operations

Walmart is absorbing what remains of Jet.com staff into the rest of its operations, winding down the startup it bought for $3.3 billion three years ago while continuing to run the Jet.com website. 

 
Lululemon Reports Higher Sales, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Lululemon Athletica raised its outlook for the current fiscal year after the athletic-apparel company said growth from online purchases and sales of its core leggings and joggers boosted results in the latest period. 

 
Truist Financial Is New Name for Combined BB&T, SunTrust

The lenders will relocate to Charlotte, N.C., upon completion of their merger, the sector's biggest since the financial crisis. 

 
Walmart Shares Zip Past Amazon

Shares of the big-box retailer have outperformed those of its online-focused rival in June and the second quarter. 

 
Renault Chairman Defends Attempt to Merge With Fiat Chrysler

Renault Chairman Dominique Senard defended his attempt to merge the company with Fiat Chrysler, saying it would have built a European car maker with the scale to compete with the growing power of Chinese auto makers. 

 
Cybersecurity Firm CrowdStrike Soars in Wall Street Debut

The cybersecurity specialist's shares leapt 71% above their IPO price in their Wall Street debut, valuing the company at roughly $11.6 billion. 

 
Scooter Startup Bird Buys Struggling Competitor Scoot

In Scoot Networks Inc., Bird Rides Inc. saw an opportunity to buy an experienced team while also obtaining access to its licenses and relationships with cities, according to one of the people with knowledge of the matter. 

 
Huawei Presses Verizon to Pay for Patents

Huawei Technologies has told Verizon Communications that the carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of its patents, further escalating tensions between the Chinese company and the U.S.

