Vale Mine Dams Often Lacked Stability Certificates

Vale lacked stability certificates and full engineering records for several of its mine dams in Brazil-sometimes over a period of years-and is currently investigating stability issues at a complex of dams in Canada, according to disclosures by the iron-ore giant.

Elliott Deal Undervalues Barnes & Noble, Investor Group Says

A group of investors in Barnes & Noble is speaking out against the price that hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to pay to acquire the book retailer.

BlackRock Splits Leadership Roles at European Stock-Picking Unit

BlackRock is installing a new boss at its European stock-picking arm as the Wall Street behemoth looks to boost returns and assets in that part of its business.

Volkswagen Follows Tesla Into Battery Business

The German auto giant is investing $1 billion in battery projects with a Swedish startup founded by two of Elon Musk's former hires.

Alitalia's Revenue Rose in First Five Months of 2019

Alitalia said that passenger revenue and total revenue both increased during the first five months of the year.

Credit Agricole Adopts Sweeping Climate Change Policy

Credit Agricole has adopted a sweeping climate change policy aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement across its loan, investment and asset portfolios to make green finance a driver of growth for the French financier.

Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Ripples Through Supply Chain

With the grounding of the 737 MAX airliner stretching into its fourth month, some suppliers are rethinking whether to keep making parts at full steam as inventories swell and the plane's recertification timeline remains hazy.

Tyson's New Nuggets Swap In Peas for Chicken, as Meatless Frenzy Grows

The top U.S. meatpacker plans to make its first foray into the fast-growing meat-replacement business with a plant-protein alternative to poultry.

Alibaba Files Plans to List in Hong Kong

Alibaba Group Holding has filed confidential paperwork for a Hong Kong listing, according to people familiar with the matter, kicking off a process that could see the Chinese internet giant raise billions of dollars from a large stock sale in the coming months.

Regulator Fines PwC for Audit Shortfalls Related to British Service Provider

A U.K. regulator fined and reprimanded PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and two of its partners for shortfalls in its audits of a British service provider, following increased scrutiny over the practices of the country's biggest audit firms.