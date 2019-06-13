Volkswagen Plans IPO for Up to 15%

Volkswagen said it will offer up to 15% of its truck unit Traton in a range of EUR27 ($30.5) to EUR33 a share, making the initial public offering worth up to EUR1.9 billion.

Facebook's New Cryptocurrency Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week.

Expedia Settles Alleged Violations of U.S. Sanctions on Cuba, Treasury Says

Expedia Group agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Cuba, the Treasury Department said.

Freelance Marketplace Fiverr's Share Price Nearly Doubles in Public Debut

Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International soared in its public market debut, reflecting strong investor appetite for the e-commerce company despite the mixed results seen in recent consumer technology IPOs.

Broadcom to Take $2 Billion Hit From Huawei Ban

Broadcom said it would make $2 billion less in annual sales than expected following the U.S. ban on exports to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.

Abraaj Founder Accused of Misappropriating More Than $250 Million as Probe Widens

U.S. prosecutors accused Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi of misappropriating more than $250 million in a widening investigation into the world's biggest failed private-equity firm.

Vintage Capital Presses for Auction of Red Robin Burger Chain

Private-equity firm Vintage Capital Management said it is willing to pay $40 a share for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and called on the restaurant chain to launch a review of strategic alternatives.

Vale Mine Dams Often Lacked Stability Certificates

Vale lacked stability certificates and full engineering records for several of its mine dams in Brazil-sometimes over a period of years-and is currently investigating stability issues at a complex of dams in Canada, according to disclosures by the iron-ore giant.

Elaine Chao Sells Vulcan Stock Holdings

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has sold her shares in a paving-materials supplier after a Wall Street Journal report that she hadn't fulfilled a pledge to relinquish the shares, agency documents show.

CrowdStrike Joins Cybersecurity Winning Streak

All the fretting about online privacy and security is paying off for some investors. Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike jumped on their second day of trading, rising to nearly double their IPO price.