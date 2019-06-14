Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/14/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Third Point Calls for Breakup of Sony -Again

Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund is pushing for the Japanese company to spin off its semiconductor business, saying its stock is undervalued and its portfolio needs to be less complex. 

 
Volkswagen Plans IPO for Up to 15%

Volkswagen said it will offer up to 15% of its truck unit Traton in a range of EUR27 ($30.5) to EUR33 a share, making the initial public offering worth up to EUR1.9 billion. 

 
Facebook's New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week. 

 
KPMG to Pay as Much as $50 Million to Settle SEC Probe

KPMG is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations. 

 
Booking Holdings CEO: Data-Privacy Compliance Pushes Costs Higher

Global companies are grappling with different data privacy rules in individual markets, said Glenn Fogel, chief executive of online travel company Booking Holdings. 

 
Expedia Settles Alleged Violations of U.S. Sanctions on Cuba, Treasury Says

Expedia Group agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Cuba, the Treasury Department said. 

 
Chewy IPO Prices Above High End of Range

Online pet-products retailer Chewy priced its initial public offering at $22 a share, a figure higher than its previous range. 

 
New Fund for Southeast Asia Tech Hits First Close

A new Southeast Asia-focused private-equity firm launched by a group of seasoned technology executives has hit the first close of its debut fund, the latest sign of investors' growing enthusiasm for startups in the populous region. 

 
Freelance Marketplace Fiverr's Share Price Nearly Doubles in Public Debut

Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International soared in its public market debut, reflecting strong investor appetite for the e-commerce company despite the mixed results seen in recent consumer technology IPOs. 

 
Broadcom to Take $2 Billion Hit From Huawei Ban

Broadcom said it would make $2 billion less in annual sales than expected following the U.S. ban on exports to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.

