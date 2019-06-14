Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/14/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Bayer to Invest EUR5B in Alternative Weed-Killers

Bayer plans to invest about EUR5 billion over the next decade to develop more weed-killers, as it continues to face litigation over its Roundup product. 

 
Uber's IPO Was Just a Bump in the Road, Top Executive Says

Uber staff remain focused on global expansion following last month's initial public offering, said Brooks Entwistle, the company's chief international business officer. 

 
UBS Economist's 'Chinese Pig' Comment Consumes the Internet

An errant comment from a London-based economist at UBS Group has sparked furor among Chinese securities professionals-even after he apologized. 

 
Third Point Calls for Breakup of Sony -Again

Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund is pushing for the Japanese company to spin off its semiconductor business, saying its stock is undervalued and its portfolio needs to be less complex. 

 
Volkswagen Plans IPO for Up to 15%

Volkswagen said it will offer up to 15% of its truck unit Traton in a range of EUR27 ($30.5) to EUR33 a share, making the initial public offering worth up to EUR1.9 billion. 

 
Facebook's New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week. 

 
KPMG to Pay as Much as $50 Million to Settle SEC Probe

KPMG is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations. 

 
Booking Holdings CEO: Data-Privacy Compliance Pushes Costs Higher

Global companies are grappling with different data privacy rules in individual markets, said Glenn Fogel, chief executive of online travel company Booking Holdings. 

 
Expedia Settles Alleged Violations of U.S. Sanctions on Cuba, Treasury Says

Expedia Group agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Cuba, the Treasury Department said. 

 
Chewy IPO Prices Above High End of Range

Online pet-products retailer Chewy priced its initial public offering at $22 a share, a figure higher than its previous range.

