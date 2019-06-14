Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Huawei Postpones Launch of Mate X Foldable Phone

The Chinese technology giant is postponing the sale of the $2,600 Mate X in part to improve the quality of the folding screen, the phone's most intricate technical component. 

 
Bayer to Invest EUR5B in Alternative Weed-Killers

Bayer plans to invest about EUR5 billion over the next decade to develop more weed-killers, as it continues to face litigation over its Roundup product. 

 
Uber's IPO Was Just a Bump in the Road, Top Executive Says

Uber staff remain focused on global expansion following last month's initial public offering, said Brooks Entwistle, the company's chief international business officer. 

 
UBS Economist's 'Chinese Pig' Comment Hits a Nerve

An errant comment from a London-based economist at UBS Group has sparked furor among Chinese securities professionals-even after he apologized. 

 
Swiss Re's ReAssure Confirms London Listing Plans

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure confirmed it intends to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange next month. 

 
Third Point Calls for Breakup of Sony -Again

Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund is pushing for the Japanese company to spin off its semiconductor business, saying its stock is undervalued and its portfolio needs to be less complex. 

 
Volkswagen Plans IPO for Up to 15%

Volkswagen will offer up to 15% of its truck unit Traton, marking a long-awaited step to begin chipping off divisions deemed unnecessary for maintaining its core business of building cars and offering new mobility services. 

 
Facebook's New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week. 

 
KPMG to Pay as Much as $50 Million to Settle SEC Probe

KPMG is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations. 

 
Booking Holdings CEO: Data-Privacy Compliance Pushes Costs Higher

Global companies are grappling with different data privacy rules in individual markets, said Glenn Fogel, chief executive of online travel company Booking Holdings.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.48% 53.42 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 0.59% 1809.52 Delayed Quote.5.06%
FACEBOOK 1.39% 177.47 Delayed Quote.35.38%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.26% 5400 Delayed Quote.33.19%
MASTERCARD -1.00% 261.2 Delayed Quote.38.46%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.07% 115.72 Delayed Quote.37.61%
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.91% 56.5 Delayed Quote.10.42%
SONY CORP 0.24% 5334 End-of-day quote.3.61%
SWISS RE -0.36% 98.68 Delayed Quote.9.83%
UBS GROUP -1.42% 11.49 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.67% 141.86 Delayed Quote.2.79%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aHuawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three months
RE
05:19aNegative ECB rates so far neutral for bank profits - Draghi
RE
05:17aEuropean chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Repayment of 6.90% Government Stock 2019
PU
05:12aSouth Africa's Omnia flags full-year loss
RE
05:09aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : IMF Warn of Financial Innovation Risks
PU
05:09aENTREPRENEURSHIP IN NIGER : 75 Start-up and Business Owners Meet to Dialogue on Youth Employment
PU
05:04aOil slips as demand concerns outweigh Mideast geopolitics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says to invest five billion euros in new weed killers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About