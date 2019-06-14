High-Speed Traders Back Exchanges in Fight With SEC

Three big high-speed trading firms asked a federal court to halt a SEC initiative that would limit the rebates that stock exchanges pay to attract investors' orders.

Bayer to Invest Billions in Weedkillers in Wake of Roundup Controversy

Bayer plans to invest $5.64 billion on developing new ways to combat weeds over the next decade, as the German chemicals giant seeks to win back trust in its business in the wake of thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer.

Volkswagen's Truck Unit IPO Signals Broader Restructuring

Volkswagen has valued its heavy-truck business at about $18.6 billion in an initial stock offering set for later this month, the first step in Chief Executive Herbert Diess's plans to overhaul the sprawling automotive group.

Sony CEO's Choice: Stay Together or Bend to Loeb's Breakup Push

The latest push by investor Daniel Loeb to break up Sony presents a dilemma for Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida, who is generally sympathetic to Wall Street's thinking but wants to keep his conglomerate intact.

UBS Economist Put on Leave After 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A comment from a London-based economist at UBS Group has sparked furor among Chinese securities professionals-even after he apologized.

Facebook to Boost Ad Spending as It Tries to Restore Reputation

Facebook may more than double its global advertising spending as it aims to rebuild trust after a series of privacy missteps and other controversies dented the social-networking giant's reputation.

Snap Hunts for Global Growth-but It Isn't Obsessing Over User Numbers

Snap's future looks more global than the company's current dominance among U.S. teens and early 20-somethings, a senior executive said.

Huawei Postpones Launch of Mate X Foldable Phone

The Chinese tech giant is postponing the sale of the $2,600 Mate X, in part to improve the quality of the phone's folding screen.

Uber's IPO Was Just a Bump in the Road, Top Executive Says

Uber staff remain focused on global expansion following last month's initial public offering, said Brooks Entwistle, the company's chief international business officer.

Swiss Re's ReAssure Confirms London Listing Plans

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure confirmed it intends to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange next month.