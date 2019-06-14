Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/14/2019 | 11:16am EDT
High-Speed Traders Back Exchanges in Fight With SEC

Three big high-speed trading firms asked a federal court to halt a SEC initiative that would limit the rebates that stock exchanges pay to attract investors' orders. 

 
Bayer to Invest Billions in Weedkillers in Wake of Roundup Controversy

Bayer plans to invest $5.64 billion on developing new ways to combat weeds over the next decade, as the German chemicals giant seeks to win back trust in its business in the wake of thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer. 

 
Volkswagen's Truck Unit IPO Signals Broader Restructuring

Volkswagen has valued its heavy-truck business at about $18.6 billion in an initial stock offering set for later this month, the first step in Chief Executive Herbert Diess's plans to overhaul the sprawling automotive group. 

 
Sony CEO's Choice: Stay Together or Bend to Loeb's Breakup Push

The latest push by investor Daniel Loeb to break up Sony presents a dilemma for Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida, who is generally sympathetic to Wall Street's thinking but wants to keep his conglomerate intact. 

 
UBS Economist Put on Leave After 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A comment from a London-based economist at UBS Group has sparked furor among Chinese securities professionals-even after he apologized. 

 
Facebook to Boost Ad Spending as It Tries to Restore Reputation

Facebook may more than double its global advertising spending as it aims to rebuild trust after a series of privacy missteps and other controversies dented the social-networking giant's reputation. 

 
Snap Hunts for Global Growth-but It Isn't Obsessing Over User Numbers

Snap's future looks more global than the company's current dominance among U.S. teens and early 20-somethings, a senior executive said. 

 
Huawei Postpones Launch of Mate X Foldable Phone

The Chinese tech giant is postponing the sale of the $2,600 Mate X, in part to improve the quality of the phone's folding screen. 

 
Uber's IPO Was Just a Bump in the Road, Top Executive Says

Uber staff remain focused on global expansion following last month's initial public offering, said Brooks Entwistle, the company's chief international business officer. 

 
Swiss Re's ReAssure Confirms London Listing Plans

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure confirmed it intends to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange next month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.49% 52.85 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
FACEBOOK 1.84% 180.7795 Delayed Quote.35.38%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.41% 5440 Delayed Quote.33.19%
PORSCHE HOLDING -1.68% 56.08 Delayed Quote.10.42%
SONY CORP 0.24% 5334 End-of-day quote.3.61%
SWISS RE -0.20% 98.78 Delayed Quote.9.83%
UBS GROUP -1.46% 11.485 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.33% 140.94 Delayed Quote.2.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aMCHENRY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Direct Steel and Construction Awarded Contract with Department of Veterans Affairs
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – May 2018
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages in Harrisburg-Carlisle – May 2018
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages in Baltimore-Towson – May 2018
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – May 2019
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – May 2019
PU
11:29aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – May 2019
PU
11:19aICSID REVIEW : Call for Expressions-of-Interest
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
