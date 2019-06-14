In Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks, Power Shifts to a Familiar Agitator

Dish Network is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department forces Sprint and T-Mobile to divest of to save their $26 billion deal.

Quicken Loans Settles Financial-Crisis-Era Suit With Justice Department

Quicken Loans agreed to pay $32.5 million to resolve a yearslong lawsuit with the U.S. government, a court-appointed mediator said.

Investors Find Blue Apron Split Hard to Digest

A reverse stock split may not be the right recipe for beleaguered meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings. Its shares dropped more than 10% cents a day after its board approved a 1-for-15 split.

Bumble Owner, Facing Off With Tinder, Boosts Spending

The owner of dating app Bumble said it plans to spend $100 million creating new dating apps, part of a revamp of the privately held holding company that also owns a dating app for over 50s and a gay-dating app.

Chewy Shares Surge in Market Debut

Shares of Chewy opened above its initial-public-offering price as the online pet-products retailer made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Union Vote at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Could Change Industry

Employees are wrapping up a vote at Volkswagen's factory in Tennessee that will determine whether the United Auto Workers union will be successful in organizing its first foreign-owned car plant in the South.

New Gene Therapy Priced at $1.8 Million in Europe

The maker of a gene therapy for a rare blood disorder said it would sell the new treatment for EUR1.6 million ($1.8 million) in Europe, a sticker price that indicates the heights to which costs of emerging high-tech drugs are climbing.

VA Bans Injectable Wound-Care Products From MiMedx and Other Companies for Many Uses

The Department of Veterans Affairs has advised its facilities not to use injectable amniotic tissue products for the most common uses because the effectiveness of the products, including those made by MiMedx, isn't proven.

High-Speed Traders Back Exchanges in Fight With SEC

Three big high-speed trading firms asked a federal court to halt a SEC initiative that would limit the rebates that stock exchanges pay to attract investors' orders.

Bayer to Invest Billions in Weedkillers in Wake of Roundup Controversy

Bayer plans to invest $5.64 billion on developing new ways to combat weeds over the next decade, as the German chemicals giant seeks to win back trust in its business in the wake of thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer.