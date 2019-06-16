Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/16/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
AGL Energy Drops Takeover Bid for Vocus

Struggling telecommunications provider Vocus Group Ltd. has lost another suitor after AGL Energy Ltd. said it had withdrawn a nonbinding takeover offer and ceased due-diligence work on a bid. 

 
ArisGlobal Sells Majority Stake to Europe's Nordic Capital

European buyout firm Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake of U.S.-based ArisGlobal, in a deal that values the life-sciences software company at $700 million including debt. 

 
Trials Near for Boeing 737 MAX Fix

The FAA could start flight trials of Boeing's proposed 737 MAX safety enhancement as early as this week as the plane maker's chief executive vowed to restore public confidence in the jet. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Combine Private-Investing Arms

Goldman Sachs is pulling together four separate units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals, creating a new unit. 

 
Disney Overshadows Rival Studios as Reboots and Sequels Sputter

So far this summer, studios not named Walt Disney Co. are failing to capture moviegoers' attention in a significant way. Attempting to capitalize on the weekends in which Disney isn't releasing one of its blockbusters, rivals have tried to stand out with sequels and remakes of their own once-successful franchises. 

 
Alleged 1MDB Co-Conspirators Sentenced to Prison

Two prominent figures in a global Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund scandal were convicted of financial crimes and sentenced to prison in Abu Dhabi, according to a statement from the emirate's criminal court and people familiar with the matter. 

 
Car Companies Train Focus on Distracted Driving

Combating distracted driving has long been a frustrating challenge for car companies, regulators and law enforcement. New technologies, including eye-tracking cameras and steering sensors, aim to help solve that problem. 

 
Banks Take First Steps on Climate Risk Evaluations

Chief risk officers of financial institutions are taking initial steps to evaluate the threat of climate change, but weighing the dangers posed by a warming planet isn't yet a standard industry practice. 

 
Drugmakers Sue to Block Federal Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads

Three pharmaceutical companies sued the federal government to block a proposal requiring drug manufacturers include the list price of prescription drugs in television ads. 

 
Dish Leads Bidding to Buy Assets From Sprint, T-Mobile

Dish Network is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department forces Sprint and T-Mobile to divest of to save their $26 billion deal.

