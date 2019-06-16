Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/16/2019
Goldman Sachs to Combine Private-Investing Arms

Goldman Sachs is pulling together four separate units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals, creating a new unit. 

 
ArisGlobal Sells Majority Stake to Europe's Nordic Capital

European buyout firm Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake of U.S.-based ArisGlobal, in a deal that values the life-sciences software company at $700 million including debt. 

 
AGL Energy Drops Takeover Bid for Vocus

Struggling telecommunications provider Vocus Group Ltd. has lost another suitor after AGL Energy Ltd. said it had withdrawn a nonbinding takeover offer and ceased due-diligence work on a bid. 

 
Trials Near for Boeing 737 MAX Fix

The FAA could start flight trials of Boeing's proposed 737 MAX safety enhancement as early as this week as the plane maker's chief executive vowed to restore public confidence in the jet. 

 
Disney Overshadows Rival Studios as Reboots and Sequels Sputter

So far this summer, studios not named Walt Disney Co. are failing to capture moviegoers' attention in a significant way. Attempting to capitalize on the weekends in which Disney isn't releasing one of its blockbusters, rivals have tried to stand out with sequels and remakes of their own once-successful franchises. 

 
Alleged 1MDB Co-Conspirators Sentenced to Prison

Two prominent figures in a global Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund scandal were convicted of financial crimes and sentenced to prison in Abu Dhabi, according to a statement from the emirate's criminal court and people familiar with the matter. 

 
Lyrics Site Accuses Google of Lifting Its Content

Genius Media Group says Google is lifting and republishing on its own platform the hip-hop and pop music lyrics found on Genius.com, resulting in a drop in traffic for the site. 

 
China Biotechs Lure Industry Talent in the U.S.

Chinese biotechs are hiring from big drug companies in the U.S., promising lucrative pay and an entrepreneurial environment in the race to win the first U.S. approval of a nongeneric Chinese drug. 

 
Car Companies Train Focus on Distracted Driving

Combating distracted driving has long been a frustrating challenge for car companies, regulators and law enforcement. New technologies, including eye-tracking cameras and steering sensors, aim to help solve that problem. 

 
Target Stores Hit by Technical Snafus Over Weekend

Technical problems at Target stores this weekend frustrated shoppers, who were unable to make purchases for two hours on Saturday or use a credit card at some stores on Sunday.

