News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/17/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Deutsche Bank Senior European Equities Banker Edward Sankey to Leave

Senior Deutsche Bank AG European equities banker Edward Sankey is leaving the bank after almost 15 years, according to people close to the lender. 

 
McKinsey Says Disclosure Payout Could Benefit Its Employees

Some of the $15 million McKinsey is paying to resolve allegations of inadequate conflict-of-interest disclosures in large corporate bankruptcies could end up in the pockets of the firm's own employees because of its extensive investment holdings. 

 
Sports Illustrated Operating Rights Sold

Authentic Brands and Maven are pursuing discussions with Meredith for it to continue to operate certain aspects of the Sports Illustrated business, but the deal isn't contingent on reaching an agreement with Meredith. 

 
Target Outages Illustrate Retail's Growing Tech Complexity

The technical problems at Target stores over the weekend illustrate the challenge of unifying a large retailer's technology infrastructure with its bricks-and-mortar presence and underscore the importance of having trusted vendors and backup plans. 

 
FAA Seeks to Enable Return of Supersonic Passenger Aircraft

The agency aims to eliminate regulatory hurdles that effectively have stymied a number of startups and established aerospace companies from testing new commercial supersonic designs in U.S. airspace. 

 
Major Banks to Weigh Environmental Impact in New Shipping Loans

Eleven banks, including Citibank, France's Société Générale and Norway's DNB, say they will take climate considerations into account when extending new shipping loans. 

 
Boeing's New Long-Haul Jet Faces Delay

General Electric is having to redesign an engine part for the Boeing 777X, meaning a delay for its first test flight and potentially for the first delivery of the long-haul passenger jet to customers. 

 
San Francisco Fed Wants to Reward Banks for Climate-Change Loans

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco says banks can get extra credit for making loans that help communities adapt to climate change and prepare for future natural disasters. 

 
KPMG Agrees to Pay $50 Million Penalty Tied to Misconduct Allegations

KPMG agreed to pay $50 million to settle allegations that former employees got an unlawful sneak peek at regulators' plans to inspect its work and auditors at the firm cheated on internal training exams. 

 
Morgan Stanley Launches New Impact-Investing Portfolio Suite

Morgan Stanley has bolstered its impact-investing offering with six new portfolios to meet heightened demand for sustainable investing.

