Nissan, Renault Near Deal to Resolve Corporate Governance Dispute

Nissan Motor and Renault are poised to resolve a standoff about changes to Nissan's corporate governance ahead of the Japanese car maker's shareholder meeting next week.

Deutsche Bank Senior U.S. Bankers Poised to Leave

Two of Deutsche Bank's top New York deal makers are poised to leave the embattled lender ahead of impending deep cuts to its Wall Street investment bank.

Venture Backers of Libra Look Beyond Its Facebook Ties

Some of the venture capitalists backing Facebook's new cryptocurrency project are among the biggest critics of Big Tech. They are betting that Facebook's influence over Libra would decrease over time and that the technology would unlock new opportunities for startup businesses.

Amazon Rents More Jets to Expand Next-Day Delivery

Amazon.com is expanding its domestic air-cargo operation, renting more small jets to link its distribution centers and extend the reach of its next-day delivery service.

U.S. Steel to Idle Two Furnaces

U.S. Steel plans to cut production by idling two blast furnaces in response to falling demand for steel from a weakening manufacturing sector.

Blackstone's Schwarzman Gives Oxford Record Gift of $188 Million

Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of the Blackstone Group, is giving $188 million to the University of Oxford to create a center for the humanities that he hopes will help steer the ethical adoption of artificial intelligence.

Adobe Reports 25% Revenue Increase in Latest Quarter

Adobe Systems reported higher-than-expected revenue in its second quarter, driven by an increase in its subscription software business.

Forever 21 Seeks Advice to Avoid Bankruptcy

Teen retailer Forever 21 has hired restructuring advisers to help negotiate exits from stores and raise a new loan.

CBS Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom

CBS is preparing to make an offer for sister media company Viacom in the coming weeks, following a meeting of CBS directors last week in which a potential deal was discussed.

Google Makes Housing Commitment Valued at $1 Billion

Google said it would commit $1 billion to boost housing construction in the San Francisco Bay Area, the latest in a series of commitments by tech companies to address an affordability crisis in the region.