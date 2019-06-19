The IPO Shortcut: A Direct Listing

How companies like Slack and Spotify can go public without a traditional IPO.

Oracle's Revenue Beats Targets in Latest Quarter

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected sales and beat profit targets for its latest quarter.

Adidas Told Three Stripes Aren't Enough for a Trademark

Europe's second highest court ruled on Wednesday that the German sportswear giant's iconic branding didn't qualify.

Suspected Iranian Oil Caught in Sanctions Trap

With U.S. sanctions on Iran bearing down, Italian oil giant Eni rejected a cargo of crude that bore the hallmarks of Iranian oil.

American Airlines Orders 50 Airbus Jets, in Blow to Boeing

American Airlines agreed to buy 50 long-range, single-aisle jets from Airbus-a big order for a new plane that leaves rival Boeing behind in a new race to dominate a potentially promising market for midsize aircraft.

Executive Turnover Clouds Deutsche Bank's Wall Street Future

Executive turnover and banker defections are complicating Deutsche Bank's efforts to stabilize its Wall Street presence.

Nissan, Renault Resolve Corporate Governance Dispute

Nissan and Renault have resolved a standoff over corporate governance at the Japanese car maker, in a compromise that could help ease one point of contention between the two alliance partners.

Facebook COO: 'We Understand' Concerns About Big Tech Companies

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company failed to anticipate foreign interference aimed at disrupting the 2016 U.S. election.

YouTube, Under Fire, Considers Major Changes to Kids' Content

YouTube executives are debating moving all children's content into the standalone YouTube Kids app, to better protect young viewers from objectionable videos.

Barnes & Noble Narrows Loss, but Sales Decline

Barnes & Noble, which recently agreed to be bought by a private-equity firm, reported a drop in sales in its latest quarter but narrowed its net loss.