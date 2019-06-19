Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
The IPO Shortcut: A Direct Listing

How companies like Slack and Spotify can go public without a traditional IPO. 

 
Oracle's Revenue Beats Targets in Latest Quarter

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected sales and beat profit targets for its latest quarter. 

 
Adidas Told Three Stripes Aren't Enough for a Trademark

Europe's second highest court ruled on Wednesday that the German sportswear giant's iconic branding didn't qualify. 

 
Suspected Iranian Oil Caught in Sanctions Trap

With U.S. sanctions on Iran bearing down, Italian oil giant Eni rejected a cargo of crude that bore the hallmarks of Iranian oil. 

 
American Airlines Orders 50 Airbus Jets, in Blow to Boeing

American Airlines agreed to buy 50 long-range, single-aisle jets from Airbus-a big order for a new plane that leaves rival Boeing behind in a new race to dominate a potentially promising market for midsize aircraft. 

 
Executive Turnover Clouds Deutsche Bank's Wall Street Future

Executive turnover and banker defections are complicating Deutsche Bank's efforts to stabilize its Wall Street presence. 

 
Nissan, Renault Resolve Corporate Governance Dispute

Nissan and Renault have resolved a standoff over corporate governance at the Japanese car maker, in a compromise that could help ease one point of contention between the two alliance partners. 

 
Facebook COO: 'We Understand' Concerns About Big Tech Companies

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company failed to anticipate foreign interference aimed at disrupting the 2016 U.S. election. 

 
YouTube, Under Fire, Considers Major Changes to Kids' Content

YouTube executives are debating moving all children's content into the standalone YouTube Kids app, to better protect young viewers from objectionable videos. 

 
Barnes & Noble Narrows Loss, but Sales Decline

Barnes & Noble, which recently agreed to be bought by a private-equity firm, reported a drop in sales in its latest quarter but narrowed its net loss.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pTreasury Yields Fall After Fed Decision -- Update
DJ
05:44pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse Statement on Clean Power Plan Replacement Rule
PU
05:44pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : House Democrats Vote Down Bipartisan Bicameral Bill that would Provide Needed Carbon Data
PU
05:42pWhat is Slack?
RE
05:42pSlack reference price for direct listing set at $26 per share
RE
05:41pSlack reference price for direct listing set at $26/share
RE
05:39pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 20, 2019
PU
05:37pU.S. bond market's inflation gauges rise as Fed hints at rate cuts
RE
05:30pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
05:30pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
4Oil prices little changed despite U.S. crude stock draw
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About