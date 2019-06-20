Fed, Congress Promise Scrutiny of Facebook Cryptocurrency

The social network began to learn how Washington will check its push into digital currencies, with leaders of the Federal Reserve and an influential Senate committee saying they will scrutinize its rollout.

FTC Approves UnitedHealth's $4.3 Billion Purchase of DaVita Physicians Group

The regulator requires DaVita to sell its practice serving the Las Vegas area to a Utah firm.

Slack's Reference Price Set at $26 in Direct Listing

Slack Technologies is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of about $15.7 billion, the second major company to go public through a so-called direct listing.

Union Pacific Says Uncertainty, Harsh Weather Driving Down Rail Shipments

"We're down about 4%," tracking with declines across the broader industry, Union Pacific Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in an interview Wednesday.

Oracle's Revenue Beats Targets in Latest Quarter

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected sales and beat profit targets for its latest quarter as the business-software giant's fast-growing new businesses offset declining old ones.

PG&E Retires Power Line Blamed for California's Deadliest Wildfire

PG&E has permanently retired the high-voltage power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California's history after detailed inspections revealed serious problems on that transmission line and others.

Adidas Told Three Stripes Aren't Enough for a Trademark

Europe's second highest court ruled on Wednesday that the German sportswear giant's iconic branding didn't qualify.

U.S. Levies Sanctions Against Russian Bank

Wednesday's action against the Moscow-based Russian Financial Society stemmed from accusations it aided North Korea by opening accounts for blacklisted entities.

American Airlines Orders 50 Airbus Jets, in Blow to Boeing

American Airlines agreed to buy 50 long-range, single-aisle jets from Airbus-a big order for a new plane that leaves rival Boeing behind in a new race to dominate a potentially promising market for midsize aircraft.

Tapestry's New CFO Pick Signals Shift Toward Operations Focus

Joanne Crevoiserat will become Tapestry's CFO in August after serving for 2 1/2 years as COO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Tapestry, the New York-based handbag and accessories company that owns the Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade brands, announced the appointment Wednesday.