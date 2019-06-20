Fiat Chrysler's Elkann Keeps Family Support in Wake of Busted Merger Talks

After a deal with Renault fell through earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chairman John Elkann maintains family support while trying to diversify the company's wealth.

Nissan, Renault to Partner With Waymo on Driverless Cars

Renault and its alliance partner Nissan have signed a deal with Alphabet's self-driving technology unit Waymo to jointly explore driverless car options in their home markets of France and Japan.

The Valuation Conundrum in the United Tech-Raytheon Merger

Who is getting the raw end of the merger deal between United Technologies and Raytheon? The answer isn't as clear-cut as some investors have argued.

Airbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production

Airbus and suppliers of engines for its A320neo single-aisle family of planes are at odds over future production needs.

Boeing in Talks With Airlines for More 737 MAX Orders

Boeing is in talks with other airlines for 737 MAX deals after British Airways parent IAG this week committed to take 200 of the beleaguered jet.

China's Dalian Wanda Plans Singapore REIT Listing

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda is planning to list a real-estate business in Singapore, in a deal that could value that collection of properties at more than $1 billion.

Fed, Congress Promise Scrutiny of Facebook Cryptocurrency

The social network began to learn how Washington will check its push into digital currencies, with leaders of the Federal Reserve and an influential Senate committee saying they will scrutinize its rollout.

FTC Approves UnitedHealth's $4.3 Billion Purchase of DaVita Physicians Group

The regulator requires DaVita to sell its practice serving the Las Vegas area to a Utah firm.

Slack's Reference Price Set at $26 in Direct Listing

Slack Technologies is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of about $15.7 billion, the second major company to go public through a so-called direct listing.

Union Pacific Says Uncertainty, Harsh Weather Driving Down Rail Shipments

"We're down about 4%," tracking with declines across the broader industry, Union Pacific Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in an interview Wednesday.