Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Fiat Chrysler's Elkann Keeps Family Support in Wake of Busted Merger Talks

After a deal with Renault fell through earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chairman John Elkann maintains family support while trying to diversify the company's wealth. 

 
Nissan, Renault to Partner With Waymo on Driverless Cars

Renault and its alliance partner Nissan have signed a deal with Alphabet's self-driving technology unit Waymo to jointly explore driverless car options in their home markets of France and Japan. 

 
The Valuation Conundrum in the United Tech-Raytheon Merger

Who is getting the raw end of the merger deal between United Technologies and Raytheon? The answer isn't as clear-cut as some investors have argued. 

 
Airbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production

Airbus and suppliers of engines for its A320neo single-aisle family of planes are at odds over future production needs. 

 
Boeing in Talks With Airlines for More 737 MAX Orders

Boeing is in talks with other airlines for 737 MAX deals after British Airways parent IAG this week committed to take 200 of the beleaguered jet. 

 
China's Dalian Wanda Plans Singapore REIT Listing

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda is planning to list a real-estate business in Singapore, in a deal that could value that collection of properties at more than $1 billion. 

 
Fed, Congress Promise Scrutiny of Facebook Cryptocurrency

The social network began to learn how Washington will check its push into digital currencies, with leaders of the Federal Reserve and an influential Senate committee saying they will scrutinize its rollout. 

 
FTC Approves UnitedHealth's $4.3 Billion Purchase of DaVita Physicians Group

The regulator requires DaVita to sell its practice serving the Las Vegas area to a Utah firm. 

 
Slack's Reference Price Set at $26 in Direct Listing

Slack Technologies is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of about $15.7 billion, the second major company to go public through a so-called direct listing. 

 
Union Pacific Says Uncertainty, Harsh Weather Driving Down Rail Shipments

"We're down about 4%," tracking with declines across the broader industry, Union Pacific Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in an interview Wednesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aIDF INTERNATIONAL DAIRY FEDERATION : What room for ruminants in a sustainable food future?
PU
07:28aGold Surges to Almost Six-Year High After Fed Hints at Rate Cut
DJ
07:27aIndia says no official communication from U.S. on H-1B visa issue
RE
07:27aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
07:26aBOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook as It Holds Rates Steady
DJ
07:19aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Surge To Highest Level In 8 1/2 Months, Gold Hits 5-year High As Fed Signals Cuts
DJ
07:19aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution Facebook Google + Twitter 20.06.2019
PU
07:17aDollar posts biggest two-day drop in a year as Fed sparks hedge funds rout
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About