Slack Shares Jump in Trading Debut

Slack Technologies surged in its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, jumping into an initial-public-offering market that has been hot for technology companies.

Boeing Focuses on Safety, Not Sales, at Paris Air Show

Boeing arrived at the world's largest aerospace extravaganza battling the biggest crisis in its history. It departs having secured a crucial vote of confidence in its beleaguered 737 MAX jetliner and the prospect of further orders on the horizon.

Apple Explores Moving Some Production Out of China

Apple is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China as trade tensions prompt the company to diversify its supply chain.

Kroger Sales Slip Again as Grocer Looks for Traction

Sales at Kroger slipped in the company's latest quarter, as the supermarket chain races to transform its business amid heightened competition.

Darden Shares Still Offer Bang for the Buck

The owner of Olive Garden is still a well-oiled machine despite a mixed earnings update for investors.

Fiat Chrysler's Elkann Keeps Family Support in Wake of Busted Merger Talks

After a deal with Renault fell through earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chairman John Elkann maintains family support while trying to diversify the company's wealth.

UBS 'Chinese Pig' Apology Doesn't Fly

A week after a UBS economist's offhand comment about pigs in China morphed into an online scandal, the bank is still feeling the pain in one of its most important markets.

The Valuation Conundrum in the United Tech-Raytheon Merger

Who is getting the raw end of the merger deal between United Technologies and Raytheon? The answer isn't as clear-cut as some investors have argued.

Airbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production

Airbus and suppliers of engines for its A320neo single-aisle family of planes are at odds over future production needs.

Carnival Profit Drops on Higher Costs, Expenses

Carnival said profit fell roughly 20% in the second quarter due to higher operating costs and expenses and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.