Gun Stocks Tick Up Amid Political Uncertainty

Gun makers, on a losing streak since Trump's election in 2016, could be starting to recalibrate.

McDonald's Tests Robot Fryers and Voice-Activated Drive-Throughs

Mcdonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as it works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service.

Advertisers Are Wary of Breaking Up Google and Facebook

Advertisers have griped about the power Google and Facebook wield over the digital ad market. But they are generally wary of breaking up the tech giants.

Walmart to Pay $282 Million to Settle Claims of Corrupt Payments Abroad, SEC Says

Walmart agreed to pay about $282 million to settle both criminal and civil claims related to payments made by outside consultants in Brazil, China, India and Mexico, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Slack Shares Jump in Trading Debut

Slack Technologies' shares closed its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $38.62, about 49% higher than the NYSE reference price.

Carnival Lowers Profit Forecast on Cuba Travel Ban, Slower Europe Demand

The world's biggest cruise operator, Carnival, cut its full-year earnings outlook, citing a hit from voyage cancellations, the abrupt Cuba travel ban and weakening demand in Europe.

Boeing Focuses on Safety, Not Sales, at Paris Air Show

Boeing arrived at the world's largest aerospace extravaganza battling the biggest crisis in its history. It departs having secured a crucial vote of confidence in its beleaguered 737 MAX jetliner and the prospect of further orders on the horizon.

Apple Explores Moving Some Production Out of China

Apple is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China as trade tensions prompt the company to diversify its supply chain.

Kroger Seeks Patience As It Works to Reshape Business

Kroger is asking investors for patience, as the supermarket chain races to transform its business amid heightened competition.

Shares of French Bank Natixis Fall on Fund-Liquidity Concerns

The lender's stock fell 12% after research firm Morningstar Inc. suspended its rating on a fund run by the bank's H2O Asset Management arm.