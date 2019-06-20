Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
UnitedHealth Agrees to Buy Payments Firm Equian

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion. 

 
Justice Department Moves to Block Printer Deal

Federal regulators want to block the combination of two, large U.S. magazine-and-catalog printers on concerns the deal could raise costs for publishers, retailers and consumers. 

 
PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year. 

 
Expedia's Trivago Is Sued Over Seized Cuban Hotel

Two U.S. citizens sued hotel-search company Trivago under a newly revived provision of a U.S. law that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property that was confiscated by the Cuban government. 

 
McDonald's Tests Robot Fryers and Voice-Activated Drive-Throughs

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as it works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service. 

 
Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency. 

 
Marathon Petroleum's Former CFO Back in Role

Mr. Templin, who serves as president of refining, marketing and supply, will replace Timothy Griffith, who is moving to the Marathon subsidiary Speedway LLC. 

 
Advertisers Are Wary of Breaking Up Google and Facebook

Advertisers have griped about the power Google and Facebook wield over the digital ad market. But they are generally wary of breaking up the tech giants. 

 
Gun Stocks Tick Up Amid Political Uncertainty

Gun makers, on a losing streak since Trump's election in 2016, could be starting to recalibrate. 

 
Walmart to Pay $282 Million to Settle Claims of Corrupt Payments Abroad

Walmart has agreed to pay about $282 million to settle both criminal and civil claims related to payments made by outside consultants in Brazil, China, India and Mexico.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/21FTC objects to Qualcomm submission of Apple documents in antitrust case
RE
06/21Merck CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
RE
06/21Martin Shkreli settles all litigation with his former company Retrophin
RE
06/21After Scattered Efforts, Congress Weighs Blanket Tax Breaks for Disaster Victims -- Update
DJ
06/21Japan's slow inflation, manufacturing slump could draw early BOJ action
RE
06/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi, Kim agree to jointly create bright future of bilateral ties
PU
06/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Russia to establish polar research laboratory
PU
06/21APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : CPC hosts 12-Day GP course for trainers and consultants
PU
06/21South Korea's Moon replaces top economic policy aides as economy cools
RE
06/21Asian stocks fail to catch Wall Street's Fed cheer as trade angst dominates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2Oil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
4ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC : ACREAGE : Canopy Growth fourth-quarter revenue beats as cannabis sales soar
5CSL LIMITED : CSL : Correction to CSL China Sales Article on Thursday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About